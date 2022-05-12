Knights Hold Off Indians' Late Surge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bligh Madris launched his first home run of the season with two outs in the ninth inning, but back-to-back two-run frames weren't enough to overcome an eight-run deficit as the Indianapolis Indians fell to the Charlotte Knights on Thursday night, 8-4.

Indians Record: 15-16

Charlotte Record: 14-19

WP: Davis Martin (2-0)

LP: Osvaldo Bido (0-2)

SV: Kade McClure (1)

