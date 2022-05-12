Knights Hold Off Indians' Late Surge
May 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bligh Madris launched his first home run of the season with two outs in the ninth inning, but back-to-back two-run frames weren't enough to overcome an eight-run deficit as the Indianapolis Indians fell to the Charlotte Knights on Thursday night, 8-4.
Indians Record: 15-16
Charlotte Record: 14-19
WP: Davis Martin (2-0)
LP: Osvaldo Bido (0-2)
SV: Kade McClure (1)
Check out the Indianapolis Indians Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 12, 2022
- Mets Shut Out RailRiders for 4-0 Victory on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Hold Off Indians' Late Surge - Indianapolis Indians
- Wild Fourth Inning Ignites Bulls' Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Put an End to Their Three-Game Losing Streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers See 7-0 Lead Slip Away in 8-7 Loss at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Unable to Overcome Early Lehigh Valley Offense in 6-2 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- Hens Extend Winning Streak to Seven at Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Small Shines, Hiura Homers Twice in Sounds' Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Late Rally Stalls as Hens Beat Bats - Louisville Bats
- Davis Homers, Rochester Comes Back Again to Beat WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Lose 4-0 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-15) at Charlotte Knights (13-19) - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Shutout Storm Chasers for Fourth Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
- Storm Chasers Not Able to Answer Iowa's Pitching - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Gorman, Herrera Lead Memphis over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Come up Short in Losing Fourth Straight, 7-4 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Rodriguez, Rutschman Sine in Tides Defeat - Norfolk Tides
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 12 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville to Host Inaugural Aaron-Andrews Classic Tournament - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 12 Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds to Host Triple-A Louisville Next Week - Nashville Sounds
- From Las Vegas to Australia: How Bligh Madris' Individualized Approach Shapes His Game - Indianapolis Indians
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers to Salute Armed Forces, Receive a Visit from Peppa Pig - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Bash Four Homers in 8-4 Win at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Knights Hold Off Indians' Late Surge
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-15) at Charlotte Knights (13-19)
- From Las Vegas to Australia: How Bligh Madris' Individualized Approach Shapes His Game
- Indians' Four-Run Sixth Inning Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Knights
- Indians' Four-Run Sixth Inning Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Knights