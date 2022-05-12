Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Syracuse Mets (11-20) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-20)

Game 32 | Home Game 15 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, May 12, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Adonis Medina (0-0, 3.00) vs LHP Manny Bañuelos (0-1, 3.32)

MEDINA: Pitched 2.2 innings in relief, H, HBP, K for New York Mets, taking, earning win @ Philadelphia 5/5 (8-7 W)

BAÑUELOS: Threw 2.1 innings of relief, suffering second career blown save: 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K @ Rochester 5/7 (2) (7-6 L - 10 inn.)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 11, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped game two of their six-game series with the Syracuse Mets Wednesday, 8-7. Oswald Peraza went 3-for-5 and hit his third home run of the season.

Matt Krook made his seventh start of the season for the RailRiders and allowed five runs over 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Rob Zastryzny took the ball for the Mets and gave up four runs (two earned) in three innings. Syracuse got on the board in the second via a solo home run from Mark Vientos. The RailRiders then grabbed the lead in the third after an error, wild pitch and RBI singles from Jose Peraza and Rob Brantly to make it 4-1 SWB. Peraza went 3-for-4 today and is now 9 for his last 21.

The Mets answered quickly with a four-spot of their own in the fourth. Vientos hit his second solo home run of the game to make it 4-2. Then with two outs in the frame, Nick Plummer drove home three on a bases-clearing double to give Syracuse a 5-4 advantage. Syracuse tacked two runs onto their lead in the fifth and sixth innings on an error and solo home run by Plummer. Vientos and Plummer finished the game a combined 6-for-10 with three home runs and seven RBI.

With the score 7-4 Syracuse, the RailRiders got within one in the seventh on a two-run home run from Oswald Peraza. Both teams plated one more run apiece to finish off an 8-7 Syracuse victory.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in their Subway Series Triple-A foes the Syracuse Mets for a six-game series. Its the first trip for the Mets to PNC Field this season. When the two teams met to begin the 2022 season, the RailRiders won the first four games of the season at NBT Bank Stadium before dropping the finale of an eventual five-game series due to inclement weather. This is the first of two trips for Syracuse to this ballpark, and second of four eventual series between the two.

EL LANZADOR - Manny Bañuelos will return to the starting rotation for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after making a relief appearance his last time out. As a starter this season (three starts), Bañuelos has tallied a 1.98 ERA in 13.2 innings with a 1.10 WHIP. This will be the first time he faces the Syracuse Mets this season, but the fifth time in his career. The last time he saw the Mets was May 28, 2016 while with the Gwinnett Stripers (3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 6 K, ND). The lefty has fared better at home this season with a .179 BAA, compared to a .290 road BAA.

YOU'RE ALL ADONISES - Adonis Medina will make just his second start this season, sixth appearance overall. While this is his first appearance against the RailRiders while with Syracuse, this will be his sixth appearance overall against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after pitching with Lehigh Valley in 2021. Medina's last time out was with the New York Mets where he tossed 2.2 innings in relief during a ridiculous 8-7 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on May 5. Prior to that victory, the Mets had lost their last 330 games over the last 25 seasons (0-330) when trailing by 6 or more runs entering the final frame (ESPN Stats & Info).

ONE IN, ONE OUT - The RailRiders made two roster moves prior to today's game. Starter Luis Gil was recalled by New York and will start tonight's game against the Chicago White Sox. It's his first call up of the season. Reliever Ron Marinaccio was optioned and added to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for his second stint with the RailRiders this season. He did not appear for New York during this most recent call up. Marinaccio has appeared in two games for the RailRiders this year, tossing three scoreless innings of relief with seven strikeouts.

THE ONE-FIFTH (ISH) MARK - The RailRiders are now just over one-fifth of the way through the season (31 games completed of 150 scheduled). They have an 11-20 record and are currently tied for ninth place in the International League East. At this point last season, the RailRiders were 21-10 and two games up in first place in the Triple-A East. They had spent just three days outside of first place at that point.

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial's six-game hitting streak (8-21, 2 BB, 3 2B, RBI) was snapped in yesterday's day game (season high). He does however have a twelve-game on base streak, the longest for any RailRider this season. He has raised his on base percentage from .311 to .359 (48 point difference). The longest on base streak of his RailRiders career is eighteen-straight that occurred from June 11 to July 7 (.448 OBP). 2022 is Florial's second season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores four or fewer runs, they have a 3-15 record... The RailRiders have had at least one postponed game in each of their first five series this season... The only series win Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won this season was against Syracuse... Entering the series, the RailRiders were the lowest they've been in the standings all season (tied for ninth with Syracuse)... The RailRiders and Mets have the lowest batting averages and on base percentages in the International League (SWB - .223/.316, SYR - .217/.311)... The Mets are tied for fourth in most home runs allowed in the International League (43)... The RailRiders are now 4-10 at home this season... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has already made 14 transactions in the month of May. They had 18 in the entirety of April...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Syracuse Mets this week. Friday night is First responder Friday. 100 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday. Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to four per week per first responder, presented by NEPA Crane and Hauling and 98.5 KRZ. There's also a newly added Friday night fireworks show, presented by Shur Save.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (22-8) defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Wednesday. Gleyber Torres drove in all five runs while hitting a three-run home run. The Yankees bullpen tossed 3.2 innings, allowing just one run. New York sends RailRider Luis Gil to the mound tonight against Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at 8:10 PM... The Somerset Patriots (18-10) defeated the Altoona Curve by a final score of 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon. Tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Chad Bell gave Somerset its first lead of the day with a two-run single that knocked in Jeisson Rosario and Michael Beltre. Sean Boyle takes the ball tonight at 6:00 PM... Tyler Hardman's pinch-hit two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth powered the Hudson Valley Renegades (15-13) to a 6-5 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds. They were trailing 5-4 down to their final four outs when the home run was hit. Will Warren takes the ball tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (13-15) fell on Wednesday 7-4 to the Dunedin Blue Jays. Marcos Cabrera homered for the second consecutive game, his third in the last calendar week. The two play tonight at 6:30 PM...

