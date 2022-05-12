Hens Extend Winning Streak to Seven at Louisville

May 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens came into tonight's game with a six-game winning streak on their hands. RHP Casey Mize took the mound, beginning his rehab assignment. The last time Mize started was April 14, when the Detroit Tigers took on the Royals in Kansas City.

The Bats began testing Mize, as they hit a single to lead off the game. Then with one out, Louisville would tally another. The next batter would hammer Mize, hitting a three-run shot to deep right field. RHP Casey Mize would last only two-thirds of an inning, as the Louisville Bats opened the game, with a stunning score of 3-0. However, similar to how this season has gone, the Toledo offense was not going to go down easy.

In the next inning, C Dustin Garneau hit a two-run blast to left center, bringing around himself and DH Ryan Lavarnway, who singled earlier in the inning. Then in the fourth inning, the Mud Hens took their first lead of the ballgame. DH Ryan Lavarnway would walk with one out, giving the Mud Hens a base runner. Then, INF Josh Lester would move Lavarnway to second, after hitting a line drive to right. With two on and two out, OF Jacob Robson hit his fourth double of the year, scoring both Lavarnway and Lester. Robson now has a total of 12 RBIs. INF/OF Jack Lopez would follow up with an RBI double of his own, bringing around Robson. Lopez now has five doubles this year, with 12 RBIs. The big four run inning gave the Mud Hens a 5-3 lead over the Bats. The offense was not finished, yet.

In the fifth inning, OF Victor Reyes opened with a ground ball single. Then INF Zack Short would hit a sacrifice bunt, moving Reyes to second. OF Daz Cameron would follow with a base hit, moving Reyes to third. Cameron would tally his fifth stolen base on the season, putting the Hens with runners on second and third, with one away. INF/OF Kody Clemens would then hit an RBI groundball, scoring Reyes, and the Mud Hens led 6-3. Clemens now has 22 RBIs this year, tying INF Josh Lester for most team RBIs.

The Bats would tally a run in the fifth, cutting the Toledo lead down just two runs. In the ninth, they began to start a potential rally. With Toledo's RHP Derek Law seeking to get his fourth save, the Bats tallied back-to-back singles. However, Law would follow up with back-to-back strikeouts. Then, the Bats snagged another hit, leaving the bases loaded with two outs. With the go-ahead run on first, Law struck out the next batter, saving the game for Toledo. The Toledo Mud Hens won the game, with a score of 6-4. The Toledo Mud Hens have officially extended their winning streak to seven games, which is currently the longest and active winning streak in the International League.

NOTABLE PLAYERS: RHP Logan Shore obtained his second win of the season, after throwing 4.1 innings pitched. Shore only allowed two hits and walks each, while giving up just one earned run. OF Victor Reyes ended the game as the only Toledo batter with multiple hits. Reyes went 2-3, with a walk, a run, and a stolen base.

NEXT UP: Tomorrow night, the Mud Hens will look to extend their winning streak to eight games, in Louisville First pitch begins at 7:05pm, with RHP Matt Manning as the potential starter for game four.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.