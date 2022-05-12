I-Cubs Shutout Storm Chasers for Fourth Straight Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (17-15) shut out the Omaha Storm Chasers (15-17), taking game three of the series by a score of 5-0, Thursday at Principal Park.

For the first time this series, Iowa scored first, getting an RBI single from Erick Castillo to drive in Narciso Crook who led off the frame with a double. Robel Garcia added to Iowa's lead the following inning, hitting his fourth home run of the series.

Garcia's solo shot in the fourth padded their lead to 2-0, giving starter Luke Farrell all of the run support he needed. Farrell allowed the first two batters of the game to reach base, but then retired 12 straight before allowing another runner to reach, finishing the game with five scoreless frames.

Eric Stout replaced Farrell in the sixth, and Omaha threatened immediately. The Storm Chasers loaded the bases with nobody out, but Stout got out the jam with two strikeouts and a fly out, keeping Omaha off the board.

Crook came through again in the seventh, knocking a two-out RBI triple bringing Iowa's lead to three. They got two more runs in the ninth with an RBI double from Dixon Machado and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jared Young.

Ben Leeper completed the shutout with two scoreless innings, earning Iowa their third win of the series fourth in a row.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Luke Farrell retired 12 straight batters from the first through the fourth inning, spinning five scoreless frames in all. He earned his first win of the year, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out four.

- After allowing just four hits today, Iowa's pitching staff has held Omaha to just 12 hits all series. The Storm Chasers are hitting just .130 (12-for-92) against Iowa through three games.

- Robel Garcia crushed another home run today, giving him four in his last three games and five in his last six games.

Iowa and Omaha will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

