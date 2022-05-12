Storm Chasers Not Able to Answer Iowa's Pitching

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Omaha Storm Chasers (15-17) lost 5-0 to the Iowa Cubs (17-15) in game-three of the series, with Iowa now leading the series 3-0.

The Storm Chasers started the game putting the first two batters on but failed to score in the first. LF Dairon Blanco led off with an infield single and 1B Nick Pratto drew a nine-pitch walk to put runners on first and second with nobody out. With two outs in the inning, Blanco and Pratto executed a double steal, putting a pair of runners in scoring position where they would ultimately get stranded. Blanco's stolen base puts him in a tie for the league lead in stolen bases with 12 on the season.

LHP Josh Dye got the start for the Storm Chasers, giving up a leadoff double in the bottom of the third. That run would come in to be the games first run on a play that RF Brewer Hicklen got his third outfield assist of the season when Erick Castillo tried to stretch a single into a double.

SS Iván Castillo drew a walk to start the sixth, and Blanco hit a double to left field to put runners at second and third with no outs, bringing up Pratto. Pratto would earn his second walk of the game to load the bases. The next three Storm Chasers would go down in order, keeping Omaha scoreless through six.

In all, Omaha went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position with seven runners left on base in the game that saw just four hits from the Storm Chasers.

Despite getting tagged with the loss, Dye (2-1) pitched 3.0 solid innings for the Storm Chasers, allowing one earned run with no walks and two strikeouts.

The Storm Chasers continue their series at Iowa tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 a.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

