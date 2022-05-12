Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 12 at Worcester

May 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (20-12) at Worcester Red Sox (15-17)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Logan Verrett (0-2, 6.94) vs. RHP Josh Winckowski (1-0, 3.06)

HOT WWWWWINGS: The Red Wings stormed back in the 9th inning, down to their last out, to come from behind and win their fifth straight, matching 2021's longest win streak...the Wings were held scoreless through 8.2 innings yesterday but flooded the base paths in the ninth before a game-tying, two-run double by right fielder Andrew Stevenson knotted the game up at two...in the following at-bat, shortstop Luis Garcia singled-in the go-ahead run and the Wings picked up their fourth win of the year when trailing after seven innings...starter Cade Cavalli turned in 5.2 innings of work, allowing just two runs while tying his season-high strikeout total (6)...RHP Logan Verrett gets the nod for the Wings and will look to pick up their sixth consecutive win, which would be the first time the wings have been that hot since 2019 when that squad won eight straight.

NOTHING INTO SOMETHING: Yesterday's ninth inning, two-out rally helped the Wings capture their fourth win when trailing after 7 innings and their second win when trailing after the eighth inning...of the Wings' 20 wins, 12 have been of the come-back variety...Thursday's late inning heroic was the fourth win the Wings have picked up in their final at-bat.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1997: With yesterday's win, the Wings hold on to their first-place spot in the International League...their 20 wins through 32 games dwarfs their 2021 mark where the team posted 11 wins over the same span...this is the fastest the Wings have gotten to 20 wins since 1997 when it took them just 31 games.

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: Down to their last out on Wednesday, down 2-0 against Worcester, Cole Freeman, Andrew Stevenson, and Luis Garcia each picked up a hit, turning the tide for the Wings and leading to a 3-2 win. Rochester hitters have hit .263 (94-for-357) with two-outs this season, good for first in the International League...the Wings' 94 hits ranks second in the IL, behind only Charlotte, who has 95...they also rank third in RBI with 64.

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT: The Wings enter Thursday with a chance to pick up their 21st win of the season in what would be 33 games...it took the 2021 squad 50 games to reach 21 wins...yesterday's 3-2 win on the road also moved the Wings two games above .500 on the road for the first time this season, now posting an 8-6 record as the visiting team...the 2021 team was never above .500 on the road.

HOTLINE BLING: The Red Wings bullpen continues to be a force when the phone rings...dating back to the opening of the series against Scranton, the 'pen has allowed just one earned run over their 35 innings of work, yet to allow a run in their seven innings of work in Worcester...the Wings now rank near the top of the Triple-A with a 2.88 bullpen ERA, good for third in the league, despite posting 20 innings more than the club in first.

TWO-HEADED DRAGON: The Wings continue to be one of the most dangerous teams in the International League at the plate, ranking second in team batting average with the clubhouse posting a .268 average...Luis Garcia ranks third in the International League with a .357 batting average, (41-for-115) and Joey Meneses ranks 14th with a .316 batting average (37-for-117)...Rochester, Jacksonville, and Gwinnett are the only three clubs to have two hitters rank in the top-15 for batting average across the International League.

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS: The Wings have posted an 8-1 record in May, tied for the best start to the month in all of major and minor league baseball. with High-A South Bend (CHI-NL) in all of Minor League Baseball...after finishing the month of April with a 5.53 earned run average, which ranked 17th out of 20 teams in the International League, Wings' pitchers have found their stride, posting a Triple-A-leading 2.00 ERA...A run better than the second place Indianapolis Indians posting a 3.00 ERA through the first nine games of May...the staff also leads the league in batting average against (.190, 56-for-295).

CLUTCH GENE: After last night's 3-2 win over Worcester, the Red Wings now have the best record in Triple-A in one run games posting an 8-2 mark...the Wings rank first in batting average among Triple-A teams in close games (7th inning or later and the score is within 2 runs), batting .301 (x-for-x)...Rochester is also tied for first among Triple-A teams with the most extra-inning victories (3)..

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.