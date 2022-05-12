Homestand Highlights: Stripers to Salute Armed Forces, Receive a Visit from Peppa Pig

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will celebrate AAPI heritage, salute our armed forces and veterans, and welcome Peppa Pig for an appearance during a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from May 17-22 at Coolray Field.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 17 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, May 18 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bandana for just $14. With support from New Country 101.5.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett to honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Thursday, May 19 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

AAPI Heritage Night: The Stripers celebrate the contributions that generations of Asian-American and Pacific Islanders have made to American history, society, culture, and the sport of baseball.

Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, and margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for just $5 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Friday, May 20 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Salute to Armed Forces Night: The Stripers will honor the commitment of those who have served and continue to serve this country. Purchase a Challenge Coin Pack for just $15 and receive a Field Box ticket and a commemorative Stripers Challenge Coin.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Saturday, May 21 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Peppa Pig Appearance: Bring the kids to get their pictures taken with Peppa Pig from the famous cartoon. Peppa will be out for four 30-minute meet and greets with a half hour in between starting at 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 22 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

