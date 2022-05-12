Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-15) at Charlotte Knights (13-19)

LOCATION: Truist Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:04 PM ET

GAME #31 / Road #14: Indianapolis Indians (15-15) at Charlotte Knights (13-19)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.05) vs. RHP Davis Martin (1-0, 3.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: A four-run sixth inning highlighted by four extra-base hits was not enough as the Indians fell to Charlotte in the second game of the six-game series last night, 5-4. Charlotte scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and Johnny Cueto held the Indians scoreless until Carter Bins launched a leadoff home run off the MLB veteran in the top of the sixth inning. Ji-Hwan Bae, Cal Mitchell and Canaan Smith-Njigba each doubled in the frame to score three additional Indians runs. A one-out throwing error by Oneil Cruz allowed one Knights run to score in the bottom of the seventh and Seby Zavala drove in the game-tying run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. With two outs in the eighth, Zach Remillard drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single.

WELCOME TO TRIPLE-A: After being promoted from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, Carter Bins made his Triple-A debut last night at Charlotte and went yard against two-time All-Star and 2015 World Series Champion Johnny Cueto to plate the first Indians run in the top of the sixth inning. Bins, who was acquired by Pittsburgh with right-hander Joaquin Tejada in the deal that sent LHP Tyler Anderson to Seattle at the 2021 trade deadline, entered the season rated as the Pirates' No. 35 prospect and Best Defensive Catcher according to Baseball America. He began this season with Double-A Altoona and hit .130 (6-for-46) with four doubles and one home run in 14 games. Defensively, he committed just one error in 105.0 total innings (110 total chances) in 13 games behind the dish for the Curve.

CANAAN CONTINUES: Canaan Smith-Njigba extended his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games dating back to 4/22 vs. Columbus with an RBI double in the sixth inning last night. On Tuesday, the corner outfielder went 4-for-6 to record his first career-high four-hit game since 6/20/21 with Double-A Altoona at Erie. Since 4/27, which was the beginning of a team-high tying seven-game hitting streak, Smith-Njigba is hitting .333 (14-for-42) with 11 walks and just 13 strikeouts, good for a .472 on-base percentage and .996 OPS. That comes in stark contrast to the beginning of his season, when he hit .196 (10-for-51) with just four walks to 17 strikeouts in his first 14 games.

MITCHELL MASHING: With two hits last night, including an RBI double in the sixth inning, Cal Mitchell now leads all Indians batters with a .298 batting average (25-for-84), 10 extra-base hits in 24 games this season. Mitchell has reached base safely in all six of his games played in May with a pair of multi-hit games (also: 5/7 vs. Louisville). The corner outfielder was one of the best hitters for average in Double-A last season, ranking among Double-A Northeast leaders with 107 total hits (4th), a .280 batting average (8th) and 61 RBI (9th).

SPEED DEMONS: With a pair of stolen bases by Hoy Park last night, the third two-steal game by an Indians baserunner this season (also: Cal Mitchell, 4/7 vs. Omaha; Rodolfo Castro, 5/4 vs. LOU), the Indians held onto their International League lead with 48 bases swiped this season. They rank second in Triple-A teams (behind Tacoma, 52) and 15th among all 120 minor league teams (High-A Hudson Valley leads with 69). The Indians are currently on a streak of 12 straight games with a stolen base, their longest since swiping 34 total bases in 14 straight games from 7/1-17/06 and are just 23 stolen bases away from tying their 2021 total of 71. The Indians single-season high in stolen bases dating back to 1941 came with an International-League leading 198 stolen bases in 2008. The Indians have led the league in stolen bases seven times since becoming an affiliate of the Pirates in 2005, the last league-leading season coming with 110 stolen bases in 2016. In 2019, the Indians stole a franchise-low 69 bases.

WHO WANTS TO SPIN: Indy's starting pitching corps owns a minor-league leading 2.11 ERA (22er/94.0ip) in 30 games this season, which ranks second to only the Los Angeles Dodgers (1.78) as the lowest in all of professional baseball. Last night was the first time since 4/22 vs. Columbus that an Indians starting pitcher had surrendered multiple runs in an outing.

TODAY: The Indians will look to retake the lead in the six-game series against the Charlotte Knights today at 7:04 PM ET at Truist Field. This series is the first meeting between the two teams since they faced off 10 times in 2019 with Indianapolis winning that season series, 7-3. The Indians were last in Charlotte from 4/26-28/19 and went 2-1 with their lone loss coming in a one-run game (10-9, 4/26). They will look to bounce back from a series loss to the Louisville, which moved their record against teams below .500 to 2-4 this season. Charlotte, on the other hand, went 2-4 at Gwinnett last week and has yet to win a series. Osvaldo Bido will take the mound for the Indians against Davis Martin.

BACK TO THE BIGS: After launching his second career grand slam with two outs in the second inning on Tuesday night at Charlotte, Rodolfo Castro was recalled by Pittsburgh today. In 29 games with the Indians to start the season, Castro was hitting .250 (23-for-92) with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 1.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio. To make room on Pittsburgh's active roster, infielder Cole Tucker has been optioned to Indy. In 61 Triple-A games last season, Tucker hit .223 (49-for-220) with 19 extra-base hits and 20 RBI.

WELCOME TO THE SPACE CAM: Yesterday prior to Pittsburgh's afternoon game vs. Los Angeles (NL), southpaw Cam Alldred had his contract selected for his first career big-league callup. Alldred collected a 1-1 record, 1.53 ERA (3er/17.2ip) and 15 strikeouts in eight games (one start) with Indianapolis, including an active, team-high 12.1-inning scoreless streak dating back to April 20. Alldred has been dominant against lefties, holding them to a .042 batting average (1-for-24) with just two walks and nine strikeouts. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 24th round (714th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

THIS DATE IN 2007: With a double vs. Ottawa in a 5-2 win at Victory Field, Rajai Davis began a Victory Field era record 21-game hitting streak that lasted through June 3. The streak tied Eduardo Perez's streak from 1996 for third all-time in Indians history, trailing Frank Sigafoos (38 games, 1933) and Ed Stevens (33 games, 1951). Davis was recalled by Pittsburgh before he could extend his hitting streak and spent the remainder of the season at the major league level.

