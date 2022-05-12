Late Rally Stalls as Hens Beat Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY - Jacob Robson doubled in two runs and Jack Lopez scored Robson in a three-run fourth inning that lifted the Toledo Mud Hens over the Louisville Bats 6-4 Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville wasted little time getting on the board as Lorenzo Cedrola and Cristian Santana reached in the first inning to set the stage for Jake Bauers, who promptly deposited a pitch into the Humana Cabana for a three-run blast.

Toledo battled back in the second, breaching spot starter Zack Godfrey for a pair of runs on a homer of its own from Dustin Garneau.

Godfrey was otherwise solid, allowing an additional run over his 3.0 innings of work with three hits and three strikeouts.

Toledo broke through in the deciding frame with three runs in the fourth. Robson lifted a ball that eluded centerfielder Cedrola and rolled to the wall to bring two hens plateward. Lopez then followed with a two-bagger to score Robson and put Toledo ahead 5-3.

Ronnie Dawson lifted a sac fly in the fifth inning and the Bats loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but the rally ultimately stalled as the Mud Hens prevailed 6-4.

The two teams will continue their six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Randy Wynne (1-4, 4.75) will get the nod for Louisville against RHP Matt Manning (rehab).

