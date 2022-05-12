Late Rally Stalls as Hens Beat Bats
May 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Jacob Robson doubled in two runs and Jack Lopez scored Robson in a three-run fourth inning that lifted the Toledo Mud Hens over the Louisville Bats 6-4 Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville wasted little time getting on the board as Lorenzo Cedrola and Cristian Santana reached in the first inning to set the stage for Jake Bauers, who promptly deposited a pitch into the Humana Cabana for a three-run blast.
Toledo battled back in the second, breaching spot starter Zack Godfrey for a pair of runs on a homer of its own from Dustin Garneau.
Godfrey was otherwise solid, allowing an additional run over his 3.0 innings of work with three hits and three strikeouts.
Toledo broke through in the deciding frame with three runs in the fourth. Robson lifted a ball that eluded centerfielder Cedrola and rolled to the wall to bring two hens plateward. Lopez then followed with a two-bagger to score Robson and put Toledo ahead 5-3.
Ronnie Dawson lifted a sac fly in the fifth inning and the Bats loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but the rally ultimately stalled as the Mud Hens prevailed 6-4.
The two teams will continue their six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Randy Wynne (1-4, 4.75) will get the nod for Louisville against RHP Matt Manning (rehab).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 12, 2022
- Mets Shut Out RailRiders for 4-0 Victory on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Hold Off Indians' Late Surge - Indianapolis Indians
- Wild Fourth Inning Ignites Bulls' Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Put an End to Their Three-Game Losing Streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers See 7-0 Lead Slip Away in 8-7 Loss at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Unable to Overcome Early Lehigh Valley Offense in 6-2 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- Hens Extend Winning Streak to Seven at Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Small Shines, Hiura Homers Twice in Sounds' Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Late Rally Stalls as Hens Beat Bats - Louisville Bats
- Davis Homers, Rochester Comes Back Again to Beat WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Lose 4-0 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-15) at Charlotte Knights (13-19) - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Shutout Storm Chasers for Fourth Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
- Storm Chasers Not Able to Answer Iowa's Pitching - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Gorman, Herrera Lead Memphis over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Come up Short in Losing Fourth Straight, 7-4 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Rodriguez, Rutschman Sine in Tides Defeat - Norfolk Tides
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 12 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville to Host Inaugural Aaron-Andrews Classic Tournament - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 12 Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds to Host Triple-A Louisville Next Week - Nashville Sounds
- From Las Vegas to Australia: How Bligh Madris' Individualized Approach Shapes His Game - Indianapolis Indians
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers to Salute Armed Forces, Receive a Visit from Peppa Pig - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Bash Four Homers in 8-4 Win at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.