Rodriguez, Rutschman Sine in Tides Defeat

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (15-18) fell in a back-and-forth affair against the Memphis Redbirds (17-16), 5-2, on Thursday at Harbor Park.

In a contest featuring four of MLB.com's Top 100 prospects, MLB Pipeline's Game of the Month lived up to the hype. Adley Rutschamn launched his first home run of the season in the seventh to break a 1-1 dealock, but the lead was short lived as Nolan Gorman blasted a two-run home run in the eighth to give the Redbirds a 3-2 lead that they would not give back.

Top ranked pitching prospects Grayson Rodriguez and Matthew Liberatore went toe-to-toe on the mound, as each starter allowed just one run each and combined for 13 strikeouts.

Rodriguez equaled his season-high by fanning eight over 5.0 innings of work, allowing his run on three hits. Working with Adley Rutschman behind the plate for the 14th time in his career, Rodriguez is now 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA (16 ER, 64.0 IP) with 93 strike-outs and 22 walks.

Norfolk opened the scoring in the third, when Kyle Stowers delivered an RBI-single with two outs to give the Tides a 1-0 lead. Memphis drew even in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Alec Burleson. The Redbirds would go on to plate two insurance runs in the ninth on three doubles to take a 5-2 lead.

The two clubs are back in action tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. LHP Kevin Smith (0-1, 1.15) is slated to take the mound for Norfolk. He will be facing RHP Zack Thompson (1-0, 4.23), who is scheduled to start for Memphis.

POSTGAME NOTES

BATTERY POWERED: Adley Rutschman caught for Grayson Rodriguez today, the 14th time the duo have been the battery...In 14 career starts together so far, Rodriguez is 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA (16 ER, 64.0 IP), allowing a .161 (36-for-224) opponent's batting average, a 0.91 WHIP and has struck out 93 batters to 22 walks...the 93 strikeouts make up 26.1 percent of Rodriguez' career strikeouts (356)...when the two pitched and caught each other last Saturday at Nashville, Rodriguez threw 5.1 score-less innings, allowing two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

GRAYSON RODRIGUEZ'S PUNCH-OUT!!: Grayson Rodriguez matched his season high by whiffing eight batters in today's contest...it is the third time that he has fanned eight batters in a start this season and has struck out at least five batters in all seven of his starts...after punching-out 161 batters last season in 23 starts (103.0 IP), Rodriguez has struck out 46 batters in seven starts (32.0 IP).

