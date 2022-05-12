Gorman, Herrera Lead Memphis over Norfolk

May 12, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Memphis Redbirds (17-16) earned a come-from-behind victory over the Norfolk Tides (15-17) by a final score of 5-2 at Harbor Park on Thursday afternoon. Nolan Gorman and Ivan Herrera lead the way in a prospect-filled game featuring four of MLB.com's Top 100 prospects.

Baseball's No. 2 overall prospect Adley Rutschman slugged a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning to put Norfolk up 2-1, but the game changed hands the next half inning. With a runner on and two-outs, Gorman swung and drilled the first pitch he saw over the right-center field wall for his 13th home run of the season, which gave the Redbirds their first lead of the day.

Memphis added to their lead in the ninth inning thanks to back-to-back RBI doubles from Herrera and Cory Spangenberg. Herrera drove in the Redbirds first run of the day on a sacrifice fly back in the fifth inning. Along with Gorman, the Redbirds' catcher finished with two RBIs on the day. Luken Baker finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles.

The outstanding pitching matchup between Matthew Liberatore and Grayson Rodriguez lived up to the hype. Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in baseball, struck out eight batters over five innings, including a pair in four of the five frames. Liberatore lasted six frames and stranded the bases loaded in his last inning. He finished with five strikeouts and walked a season-high four.

Angel Rondon (2-0) picked up the win with two innings in relief. Brandon Waddell (S, 2) retired the side in the ninth to earn the save. Michael Baumann (0-2) was dealt the loss after surrendering the home run to Gorman. He struck out six batters in three innings of relief.

The Redbirds and Tides return to action on Friday, May 13 at Harbor Park. LHP Zack Thompson is scheduled to start for Memphis opposite LHP Kevin Smith. First pitch is slated for 6:05pm CDT.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.