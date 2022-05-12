Stripers Bash Four Homers in 8-4 Win at Durham

DURHAM, NC - Drew Waters sent the game's first pitch over the center field fence for a leadoff home run and the Gwinnett Stripers (17-15) never trailed all night, downing the Durham Bulls (12-20) 8-4 on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Pat Valaika, Chadwick Tromp, and Alex Dickerson also went deep for the Stripers, who have won four straight games.

Decisive Plays: Waters homered (2) on the first pitch from Tommy Romero (L, 0-2) in the top of the first inning, giving Gwinnett a 1-0 lead. Four batters later, Valaika sent a two-run shot (5) into the Tobacco Road restaurant in left-center, raising the lead to 3-0. Tromp (7) and Dickerson (1) each added two-run clouts off Romero in the third for a 5-1 lead.

Key Contributors: Starter Tucker Davidson (W, 1-1) held Durham to one run on four hits over 5.0 innings, walked none, and struck out six. Valaika went 3-for-5 with the homer and two RBIs, and Greyson Jenista went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to put the game out of reach.

Noteworthy: Tromp's 2-for-5 effort extended his hitting streak to 12 games (.404, 19-for-47 since April 24), Gwinnett franchise-record RBI streak to 10 games (20 RBIs since April 28), and extra-base hits streak to eight games (10 XBH since May 1). Waters' leadoff homer was the fourth of his Gwinnett career and second this season (both have come on the game's first pitch, he also did it on May 3 vs. Charlotte).

Next Game (Thursday, May 12): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Bryce Elder (0-0, 2.57 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Joel Peguero (0-0, 4.15 ERA) for the Bulls. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 17): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling. Grab a $2 hot dog and $1 dessert and enjoy the ballgame.

