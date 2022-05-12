Davis Homers, Rochester Comes Back Again to Beat WooSox

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Rochester Red Wings (21-12) continued their strong start to the series at Polar Park, a 6-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox (15-18) on Thursday night in front of 6,730.

The WooSox began the night with a bang, when Jaylin Davis stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first with a man on. Davis took the second pitch he saw deep over the wall in right center, a 435-foot two-run shot to make it 2-0.

The homer marked the 27-year-old's first of the season in his second game at Polar Park and his third of the year in Triple-A (two with AAA-Sacramento).

That was the score until the fifth inning, when Tres Barrera matched Davis-with a man on, the Red Wings' catcher smashed a first pitch over the left field wall, a game-tying shot.

That was the lone mistake made by Worcester starter Thomas Pannone, who delivered five strong innings of two run ball, striking out three and exiting in a 2-2 game.

Darin Gillies replaced Pannone in the sixth and recorded a strikeout, allowed a single, then got another strikeout. Donovan Casey was next, and he lifted a fly ball to right-Johan Mieses could not find it in a twilight sky, and it dropped down. By the time the ball was thrown in, the runner scored from first, giving Casey a bizarre go-ahead RBI double.

An inning later, Rochester added to its lead, smacking three singles in the first four batters of the seventh, including an RBI knock by Luis Garcia. That was the final batter that Gillies faced, relieved by Eduard Bazardo, who gave up a two-run single to Richard Urena three batters later.

That made it 6-2, the final score in Worcester's seventh straight loss, as the home team was held scoreless over the last eight innings of the ballgame.

The WooSox continue the two-week homestand on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings. On the mound, Darwinzon Hernandez is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

