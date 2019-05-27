Kang Set for MLB Rehab Assignment with Indy

May 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that infielder Jung Ho Kang is joining the Tribe on a major league rehab assignment today in Columbus. This will mark Kang's third career rehab assignment with Indianapolis; he also rehabbed with Indy in 2016 and 2018. The South Korean is the 10th player to appear for Indy on a rehab assignment this season.

Kang, 32, signed a one-year major league contract with the Pirates last November and is hitting .133 (12-for-90) with four home runs, three doubles and eight RBI in 31 games this year. Kang is a lifetime .259 hitter (216-for-835) in the majors with 40 home runs and 128 RBI in 263 games. His debut season in 2015 featured 15 homers and 58 RBI in 126 games for Pittsburgh, leading to a third-place finish in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Many additional roster moves were made today affecting Indianapolis' roster for the series finale in Columbus. Right-hander Alex McRae (selected) and right-hander Richard Rodriguez (recalled as 26th man) were both promoted to Pittsburgh. Catcher Steven Baron was reinstated from the 7-day injured list, right-hander Michael Feliz was activated after being optioned on May 25 and southpaw Cam Vieaux was transferred from Double-A Altoona to Indy.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.