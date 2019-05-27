Bats Catch Fire in Comeback Win against Toledo, 10-6

May 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky - The Louisville Bats (20-30) came back to defeat the Toledo Mud Hens (18-29) by a score of 10-6, splitting the four-game series at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats went down 5-0 early but roared back to complete their biggest comeback win of the season.

Starter Vladimir Gutierrez (2-4, 8.43) could not keep the Mud Hens' bats quiet in the top of the first, surrendering two runs. Mud Hens pitcher Drew VerHagen (1-1, 4.09)was perfect through the first three innings, before that streak ended when he hit Christian Colon with one out in the fourth, and Brian O'Grady followed it with a single to extend his hitting streak to a season-high six games. The Bats would leave the bases loaded in the inning, unable to score a run.

O'Grady was not the only one to extend a hitting streak, as Blake Trahan improved his own season-high streak to five games in the bottom of the fifth. Rob Refsnyder and Colon also extended their respective streaks to eight games in the sixth. Both have a chance on Tuesday to record a hit in nine straight games, which would be the longest streak for a Bat this season.

Louisville finally got on the board and into the game in the same inning, as O'Grady launched a homer to center, scoring Refsnyder and Colon to make it a 5-3 game. With his three-run shot, O'Grady tied Josh VanMeter for the most homeruns by a Bat this season with 13. The momentum was now fully on the home side, and Louisville piled on three more runs on three successive RBI-singles to take the lead 6-5. The Bats equaled the mark they set yesterday with six runs in the inning, tying a season high.

Once they got going, there was no looking back for the Bats as they tapped on two more runs in the seventh, extending the lead to three runs. Brian O'Grady increased the cushion in the eighth with his second homerun of the day and 14th of the season, passing VanMeter for the Bats homerun lead. He also tied VanMeter for the most multi-homerun games this year with four. In his debut, reliever Wendolyn Bautista (1) was spectacular, earning the save and giving up only one run in the final three innings. Mud Hens pitcher John Schreiber (1-2, 5.09) got the loss. The five-run deficit was the largest overcome in a win this season.

The Bats now head to Durham, starting a three-game series and six-game road trip on Tuesday against the Bulls. Righty Jose Lopez (2-3, 6.34) will take the mound for the Bats, while former Louisville Cardinals star lefty Brendan McKay will make his Triple-A debut for Durham after posting a sparkling 3-0, 1.30 stat line with their Double-A affiliate Montgomery. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.