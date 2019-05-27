RailRiders see win streak come to an end despite early 5-1 lead

May 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders opened up an early 5-1 lead over the Syracuse Mets, but the home team scored the final eight runs of the game and walked away with a 9-5 victory in the series finale to avoid a sweep at the hands of the I-81 rivals.

SWB had won all six meetings between these two teams at NBT Bank Stadium this season, and seemed destined for a similar result Monday afternoon before a Memorial Day crowd of 5,410. The RailRiders jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Syracuse responded immediately with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame. In the third inning, the RailRiders plated four runs on a pair of homers by Logan Morrison and Brad Miller to extend it to a 5-1 advantage. It was the fourth homer in the last six games for Morrison, who has notched seven extra-base hits over his last six games.

The lead was turned over to starting pitcher Randall Delgado, who was signed earlier in the day by the Yankees. He allowed five runs in the bottom of the third inning and exited after three innings and 79 pitches. Raynel Espinal pitched in back of Delgado and went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs down the stretch.

As the game moved into the bottom of the seventh inning, it was still only a 6-5 lead for Syracuse, but Rene Rivera made it comfortable for the Mets with a two-run homer. The Mets added one more insurance run in the eighth for good measure.

The RailRiders return home Tuedsay to begin a six-game homestand - the first three of which are against the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with pregame coverage featuring Adam Marco, Adam Giardino and Joe Vasile beginning at 6:05 p.m. on the RailRiders Radio Network.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

26-20

