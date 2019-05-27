International League Players of the Week Named

May 27, 2019 - International League (IL) News Release





The International League announced today that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre infielder Breyvic Valera and Syracuse right-handed starter Chris Mazza have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering May 20-26. Both players are the first members of their respective teams to claim an IL weekly award this season.

BREYVIC VALERA, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders IL BATTER OF THE WEEK The 1st place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have won five straight games thanks in large part to the hot hitting of Brevic Valera. Over the past week, Valera banged out twelve hits and led the International League with a .522 batting average, four homers, twelve RBI, and a .607 on-base percentage. The highlight came Friday night when his 8th inning grand slam propelled SWB to a 6-5 comeback win over Syracuse. Since the Yankees claimed him off waivers from San Francisco earlier this month, Valera is hitting .405 with nine runs scored and 16 RBI in a dozen games played with the RailRiders.

27-year-old Breyvic Valera is in his tenth season playing professionally. After spending the majority of his career in the Cardinals organization, since the beginning of last season he's played in the Dodgers, Orioles, Giants, and Yankees farm systems. He is a veteran of 37 games in the big leagues. Valera is a native of Montalban, Venezuela.

CHRIS MAZZA, Syracuse Mets IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Chris Mazza has bounced back and forth this season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and on Friday in just his third start of the season for the Syracuse Mets, he delievered the week's strongest pitching performance in the IL. Mazza limited the visiting SWB RailRiders to one run on three hits and a walk over 7.0 innings of work, striking out six. He departed with a 4-1 lead, but when SWB exploded for five runs in the 8th against the Mets bullpen, Mazza was denied the opportunity for his first victory with Syracuse this season.

29-year-old Chris Mazza is in his eighth season pitching professionally. He was an original draft pick of the Minnesota Twins but was released in 2015. After time in the Marlins and Mariners organizations, the Mets acquired Mazza this past offseason in the Rule 5 draft. Mazza is a native of Walnut Creek, California.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.