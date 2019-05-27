VerHagen Shines in Memorial Day Loss

May 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Louisville, Ky. - An outstanding performance from Drew VerHagen was not enough as the Toledo Mud Hens fell 10-6 to the Louisville Bats on Memorial Day at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Mud Hens (18-29) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings, but the Bats (20-30) scored six runs in the sixth to take the lead and didn't look back.

Harold Castro shined at the plate going 3 for 4 with a double, triple, RBI and run scored.

The Mud Hens found success early as Jordy Mercer singled with one out and scored as Willi Castro smacked a double to left field. With two outs, H. Castro brought in W. Castro on a single to right field pushing the Toledo advantage to two n the top of the first inning.

In the second inning, the Hens got the bases loaded with two outs as Jake Rogers singled, Jeimer Candelario walked and Mercer was hit by a pitch. W. Castro singled to left field and earned his second and third RBI of the game as Toledo took a 4-0 lead.

H. Castro tripled to deep left field to begin the third inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Reyes to put the Mud Hens up by five.

VerHagen sent down the first ten Louisville batters in order before allowing a baserunner with one out in the fourth inning. VerHagen allowed two hits in five shutout innings while recording three strikeouts. RHP John Schreiber took over in the sixth inning.

The Bats started rolling in the sixth inning as Rob Refsnyder doubled followed by a single from Christian Colon. Brian O'Grady then hit his 13th home run of the season to bring Louisville within two and Toledo led 5-3. Then with two outs and runners on first and second Juan Graterol singled to center to bring the Bats within one. Schreiber gave up another RBI single before he was replaced by RHP Sandy Baez. Baez gave up and RBI single to the first batter he faced as Louisville plated six runs in the inning to take the 6-5 lead.

In the seventh inning Louisville extended its lead as Aristides Aquino hit a one out single through the left side of the infield to bring in Nick Longhi. Blake Trahan then ground into a fielder's choice that allowed Phillip Ervin to come in and score as the Bats went ahead 8-5. LHP Caleb Thielbar came on to toe the rubber with two outs in the seventh and retired the first batter he faced to end the inning.

O'Grady then extended the Bats lead in the eighth inning to 10-5 as he launched his second long ball of the day.

Candelario doubled to lead off the ninth and scored as W. Castro singled, but the Hens would fall 10-6 on Memorial Day.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens travel back to Fifth Third Field to begin a three-game series with the Gwinnett Strippers. First pitch on Tuesday evening is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: DNP

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 4 for 5, double, 4 RBI

10. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (IL)

12. C Jake Rogers: 1 for 4

16. OF Jacob Robson: 1 for 4, run scored

20. OF Danny Woodrow: DNP

23. RHP John Schreiber: 0.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

25. RHP Zac Houston: DNP

26. LHP Gregory Soto: DNP

27. RHP Sandy Baez: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

28. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 0 for 4

Hens Notes:

- Drew VerHagen went perfect through 3.1 innings. He allowed no runs in five innings while striking out three batters.

- Louisville jumped ahead of Toledo in the West Division standings.

- Toledo has blown leads in back-to-back games allowing six runs in an inning each time.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.