Indians Club Three Homers as Vieaux Wins Triple-A Debut

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Cam Vieaux pitched into the sixth inning in his Triple-A debut, and three Indians smashed home runs during a four-run seventh as Indy won its fifth consecutive series with an 8-3 victory in Columbus on Memorial Day. The win was Indy's 13th in its last 16 games overall.

With the game even at 1-1 through four innings of play, Pablo Reyes put Indianapolis (28-19) on top for good with a clutch two-out single in the fifth. The Tribe utilityman plated two with his bases-loaded knock and finished 3-for-5 with a season-high three RBI.

Columbus (27-21) walked its way to a run in the home half of the fifth to make it 3-2. Vieaux walked the first three batters in the frame and retired the next two before walking Brandon Barnes to force home a run. Vieaux's damage control set up Jake Brentz for three innings of one-run ball, and the Indians poured on five runs offensively over the final four innings to run away with the series win.

Jung Ho Kang, playing in his first rehab game with the Tribe this season, doubled the lead to 5-1 with a two-run blast to left-center in the seventh. One out later, Pablo Reyes and JB Shuck parked back-to-back solo shots to extend the lead to six, marking the second time Indianapolis players teamed up for consecutive homers in the series.

Adam Rosales hit solo homers in the third and seventh inning to give him three in the series, but the Tribe totaled 14 hits as a team. Nine of those 14 hits went for extra bases, matching a single-game high established on April 12 against Charlotte.

Vieaux (W, 1-0) held the Clippers to two earned runs on three hits in 5.0 innings pitched. He also issued a career-high five walks with five punchouts. Cody Anderson (L, 0-1) was charged with three runs in 5.0 innings of work to take the loss.

Indy's win snapped a three-game Memorial Day losing streak, improving the ballclub to 10-11 on the holiday in the Victory Field era (1996-present).

The Indians scored 31 runs on 44 hits - eight going as home runs - in the four-game series.

The Indians return home on Tuesday night for the first contest of a six-game homestand. The Tribe will send right-hander Eduardo Vera (3-3, 5.69) to the bump against Charlotte Knights lefty Colton Turner (2-2, 5.34). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

