Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Lehigh Valley (1:35 p.m.)

May 27, 2019 | 1:35 p.m. ET | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Game # 47 | Away Game # 26

BUFFALO BISONS (20-25, 4th, -6.0 North) at LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (25-21, 2nd, -1.5 North)

RHP Conor Fisk (1-1, 5.79) vs RHP Tom Eshleman (0-0, 5.40)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs close out their four-game series with a Memorial Day matinee. It also concludes the seven-game road trip for the Herd. Buffalo will return home for a Thruway series with the Syracuse Mets Tuesday through Thursday at Sahlen Field.

Last Game: BUF 6, LHV 2

Home runs once again helped the Bisons take the third game of the series, on Saturday they belted three. Jordan Patterson started the scoring with a solo HR to right field, while Reese McGuire's solo blast in the seventh inning proved to be the game-winning run. Teoscar Hernandez also hit a two-run homer in the ninth to extend the lead to four. Shawn Morimando was dominant over seven innings for the win.

Lehigh Valley (4-5)

The Bisons and the IronPigs have met twice this year already and Lehigh Valley has taken both series wins. Buffalo will look to secure their second series win on this road trip. The teams will meet again in June back in the Nickel City 6/7-6/9.

Today's Starter

Conor Fisk is making his second spot start of the season. The right hander has made 12 overall appearances for Buffalo in 2019. The start came on 4/30 against Pawtucket, going 2.2 innings. Fisk's last outing came on 5/22 at Rochester where he went a season-high three innings in relief against the Red Wings.

Socrates Brito

Socrates Brito once again helped contribute at the plate and in the field in the Herd's win on Saturday. Brito went 2-5 at the plate with a 2B, 3B, and 2RBI. The outfielder also made a lead-saving play at the wall in left field to rob Shane Robinson of a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Reese McGuire

Reese McGuire hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning. The homer was his second in three games at Coca-Cola Park. Buffalo hit three more home runs as a team on Saturday. The Herd now has eight in the three-game series, increasing their season total to 39.

Jordan Romano

Reliever Jordan Romano worked two scoreless innings to collect his first save of the season last night. It is also Romano's first career professional save. The right hander made three starts for Buffalo before becoming a full-time member of the bullpen, making 11 total appearances for a total of 24.2 innings.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (21-32) took the final game of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres with an emphatic 10-1 win on Sunday. INF Cavan Biggio went 3-4, collecting his first career MLB hit and home run in the process. He also added 2RBI in the win. OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also had a HR while going 4-4 at the plate. The Blue Jays now head out onto the road to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays today at 1:10 p.m.

