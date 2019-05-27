Keller to Make Major League Debut Tonight in Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates recalled right-hander Mitch Keller from Indianapolis to start the nightcap of their doubleheader in Cincinnati for his major league debut. Keller will be the sixth Indian to make his major league debut this season, following in the footsteps of outfielder Jason Martin, infielder Cole Tucker, outfielder Bryan Reynolds, right-hander Montana DuRapau and right-hander Geoff Hartlieb.

Keller, 23, went 5-0 with a 3.45 ERA (18er/47.0ip) and 56 strikeouts in nine starts for Indianapolis. He pitched into the sixth inning in five of those outings and allowed two earned runs or less in six of the nine starts. He tossed a season-high 7.0 innings of one-run ball last Tuesday in Louisville, fanning six and walking just one. The fireballer racked up six-plus punchouts in six of his nine starts, including the fifth double-digit strikeout game of his career on April 27 at Charlotte, where he whiffed 10 Knights over 5.0 innings.

Keller is the only International League pitcher with a perfect 5-0 record. He also ranks third in strikeouts and sixth in ERA.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native has been rated as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect each of the last two years by both Baseball America and MLB.com. MLB.com listed Keller as the No. 19 overall prospect and Baseball America had him at No. 26 overall prior to the 2019 campaign.

Keller was selected by the Pirates in the second round (64th overall) of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft. He was ranked by Baseball America as the top prospect in the state of Iowa prior to the draft.

