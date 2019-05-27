Stripers' Comeback Falls Short in 9-7 Loss to Norfolk
May 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-21) scored five runs in the eighth inning and another in the ninth, but their comeback attempt fell just short in a 9-7 loss to the Norfolk Tides (22-26) on Monday night at Coolray Field. The two teams split the four-game series.
Scoring Recap: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the third as Andres Blanco doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sean Kazmar Jr. Norfolk tied it at 1-1 in the fourth on an RBI double by Chance Sisco. The Tides scored four runs in the fifth off Kolby Allard to take a 5-1 lead, then added three runs off Jason Creasy in the eighth to make it 8-1. In the bottom of the eighth, an RBI double by Sal Giardina and RBI single by Travis Demeritte cut the deficit to 8-3. With the bases loaded, Alex Jackson was hit by a pitch and Pedro Florimon walked to make it 8-5. Kazmar Jr. added another sacrifice fly to reduce Norfolk's lead to 8-6. The Tides extended their lead to 9-6 in the ninth on a long solo home run to right by Mason Williams (7) off Rafael De Paula. In the bottom of the ninth, Blanco's RBI single made it 9-7 and brought Demeritte to the plate as the tying run, but he grounded into a game-ending fielder's choice.
Stripers Stats: Blanco and Giardina both went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and one RBI. Demeritte and Florimon each added two hits and an RBI. Allard (L, 4-3) took the loss with five runs on six hits over 4.1 innings. Shane Carle and A.J. Minter combined to throw 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Tides Stats: Starter Keegan Akin (W, 3-2) pitched 5.0 innings and yielded one run on five hits while striking out eight. Tanner Scott (S, 1) gave up one run in 1.2 innings of work. Sisco, Jace Peterson, and Christopher Bostic each drove in two runs.
Quote: "We stranded guys early," Gwinnett manager Damon Berryhill said. "We did a nice job of battling back there at the end, just came up a little short."
Postgame Notes: Demeritte went 2-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to an International League-best 29 games. Jack Lopez saw his three-game home run streak and three-game multi-RBI streak snapped, but finished 3-for-5 with a run. Gwinnett is now 3-11 in games without hitting a home run this season.
Next Game (Tuesday, May 28): Gwinnett at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. RHP Patrick Weigel (0-0, 1.23 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Tim Adleman (1-1, 3.75 ERA) for the Mud Hens. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 27, 2019
- Stripers' Comeback Falls Short in 9-7 Loss to Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Clippers Drop Series Finale to Indianapolis - Columbus Clippers
- Keller to Make Major League Debut Tonight in Cincinnati - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Club Three Homers as Vieaux Wins Triple-A Debut - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Catch Fire in Comeback Win against Toledo, 10-6 - Louisville Bats
- VerHagen Shines in Memorial Day Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders see win streak come to an end despite early 5-1 lead - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Fall 10-0 to Bulls in Finale - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons End Roadtrip with 5-0 Defeat - Buffalo Bisons
- Holiday Treat: Wings Beat PawSox - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets Hammer RailRiders, 9-5, on Memorial Day - Syracuse Mets
- Eshelman dazzles in series split with Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Travis Goes Deep in 7-3 Loss to Rochester - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Kang Set for MLB Rehab Assignment with Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (27-19) at Columbus Clippers (27-20) - Indianapolis Indians
- Game Notes: Toledo Mud Hens (18-28) at Louisville Bats (19-30) - Louisville Bats
- Valera Honored by International League - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- International League Players of the Week Named - IL
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Lehigh Valley (1:35 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Morimando Is Magnificent, Late Offensive Surge Lead Bisons to Take Series Edge over Iron Pigs, 6-2 - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers' Comeback Falls Short in 9-7 Loss to Norfolk
- Lopez's Grand Slam Leads Stripers Past Norfolk
- Stripers Fall 10-8 to Norfolk in 13 Innings
- Stripers Match Gwinnett Record with Six Homers in 13-7 Rout of Norfolk
- Gwinnett Falls 3-1 to Charlotte in First "Xolos" Night