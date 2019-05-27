Stripers' Comeback Falls Short in 9-7 Loss to Norfolk

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (29-21) scored five runs in the eighth inning and another in the ninth, but their comeback attempt fell just short in a 9-7 loss to the Norfolk Tides (22-26) on Monday night at Coolray Field. The two teams split the four-game series.

Scoring Recap: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the third as Andres Blanco doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sean Kazmar Jr. Norfolk tied it at 1-1 in the fourth on an RBI double by Chance Sisco. The Tides scored four runs in the fifth off Kolby Allard to take a 5-1 lead, then added three runs off Jason Creasy in the eighth to make it 8-1. In the bottom of the eighth, an RBI double by Sal Giardina and RBI single by Travis Demeritte cut the deficit to 8-3. With the bases loaded, Alex Jackson was hit by a pitch and Pedro Florimon walked to make it 8-5. Kazmar Jr. added another sacrifice fly to reduce Norfolk's lead to 8-6. The Tides extended their lead to 9-6 in the ninth on a long solo home run to right by Mason Williams (7) off Rafael De Paula. In the bottom of the ninth, Blanco's RBI single made it 9-7 and brought Demeritte to the plate as the tying run, but he grounded into a game-ending fielder's choice.

Stripers Stats: Blanco and Giardina both went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, and one RBI. Demeritte and Florimon each added two hits and an RBI. Allard (L, 4-3) took the loss with five runs on six hits over 4.1 innings. Shane Carle and A.J. Minter combined to throw 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Tides Stats: Starter Keegan Akin (W, 3-2) pitched 5.0 innings and yielded one run on five hits while striking out eight. Tanner Scott (S, 1) gave up one run in 1.2 innings of work. Sisco, Jace Peterson, and Christopher Bostic each drove in two runs.

Quote: "We stranded guys early," Gwinnett manager Damon Berryhill said. "We did a nice job of battling back there at the end, just came up a little short."

Postgame Notes: Demeritte went 2-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to an International League-best 29 games. Jack Lopez saw his three-game home run streak and three-game multi-RBI streak snapped, but finished 3-for-5 with a run. Gwinnett is now 3-11 in games without hitting a home run this season.

