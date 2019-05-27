SWB Game Notes

May 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (26-19) @ SYRACUSE METS (24-24)

RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 5.64) vs. RHP Zach Lee (2-1, 5.89)

| Game No. 46 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | May 27, 2019 | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

SYRACUSE, NY -- A Mike Ford home run in the 7th inning put the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders ahead for good over the Syracuse Mets- transitioning into a benches-clearing situation one batter later- with an 11-6 win by SWB.

The RailRiders won a fifth consecutive game Sunday night, and have won all six games they have played at NBT Bank Stadium this season. A frustrated Syracuse Mets dropped a seventh straight game and saw their reliever Arquimedes Caminero ejected on just the sixth pitch he threw in the top of the 7th inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened up a 5-0 lead in the 3rd inning on the strength of an early solo home run by Ryan McBroom and a two-out three run homer by Logan Morrison. The Mets responded right back with five runs in the bottom of the inning off RailRiders starting pitcher Drew Hutchison. The game moved tied 6-6 into the 7th inning when Ford had his go-ahead blast, and then the RailRiders plated two runs in both the 8th and 9th innings to make it more comfortable for the bullpen.

Stephen Tarpley picked up the win with 1.1 innings while striking out three, and David Sosebee tossed two scoreless frames for his third save of the year. With the win, the RailRiders are now a season-best seven games above .500 at 26-19 (.578) and they hold a 1.5 game lead over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for first place in the IL North Division standings.

HISTORIC EXPLOSION: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won 17-12 Saturday over Syracuse in a nine-inning game. They scored 17 runs on 19 hits, which fell a hit shy of the 20 they had in a game last season against Syracuse. You have to go back quite a ways further to find the last time the RailRiders scored at least 17 runs in a nine-inning game. Back on 4/25/2009 as SWB was getting out to a 14-1 start to the season, they knocked off the Rochester Red Wings, 17-13 in a game that was tied 11-11 heading into extra innings. The last time that SWB scored 17+ runs in nine innings was 4/6/2007 against the Ottawa Lynx. In a 20-11 victory, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knocked around a 24-year old starting pitcher named JA Happ for 7R in 0.2 IP on 50 pitches.

TRAILED AFTER 7: The RailRiders entered the 8th inning Friday night trailing 4-1. The inning featured a leadoff home run by Ryan McBroom and then Billy Burns and Trey Amburgey singled before a walk to Mike Ford. Trailing 4-2, Breyvic Valera put SWB ahead with a grand slam, giving the RailRiders their first win of the season when trailing after 7 innings (Previously: 0-18).

TIM TEBO'FER: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitching has been strong against the Syracuse Mets this season, before allowing 12 runs Saturday night. In winning 6-of-7 games, they've held them to 4.5 runs per game (4.00 ERA) and a .236 BAA while striking out 95 batters in 63.0 IP (13.6 K/9). Of this group, OF Tim Tebow - the former Heisman Trophy winner- has had the toughest time entering the Memorial Day Weekend series. He had played 3G in the head-to-head matchup and was 0-for-12 with 7 K with a GIDP. In Friday's series opener however, Tebow was 1-for-3, BB and followed that up with another 1-for-3, BB, HBP Saturday.

ON-BASE STREAKS, BENCHED: On Wednesday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had three players entering play with on-base streaks of 10-or-more games, and all three got the night off. INF Brad Miller (15G streak), INF Mike Ford (12G streak), and C Ryan Lavarnway (11G streak) all found themselves out of the lineup, but the RailRiders were still able to prevail 8-6 over Pawtucket. All three players were in the lineup Thursday and Friday and have successfully extended their on-base streaks. Miller's 18-game on-base streak is the longest by an SWB player this season and the third-longest by a Yankees minor leaguer in 2019 (Diego Castillo, TAM -- 20G). It is currently the sixth-longest active streak in the International League (Travis Demeritte, GWI -- 26G).

WHAT A STRETCH: Early in the season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had their schedule broken up by a handful of postponements and suspensions due to weather -- seven over the first five weeks of the season. Though many of the games were made up the following day, its getting time to pay the piper over the next few weeks. Following Monday's day-off, the RailRiders began a stretch Tuesday night against the Pawtucket Red Sox that features 23 games over 20 days before their next scheduled off day. All 23 games come against each of their five IL North Division rivals. They are currently 5-1 on this stretch.

