Clippers Drop Series Finale to Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Adam Rosales concluded a red-hot homestand putting the Clippers on the board early, but it wasn't enough as Indianapolis launched three home runs leaving Columbus atop the division taking three out of four in the series, winning the finale 8-3.

It was a beautiful Memorial Day afternoon inside Huntington Park in front of a packed crowd. In honor of the holiday, both the umpires and teams wore "Poppy Patches" to remember those who have served and continue to serve our nation.

Columbus sent right hander Cody Anderson to the bump, who suffered the loss dropping to 0-2 on the season. He faced off against left hander Cam Vieaux, who earned the win in his Triple-A debut. Anderson's final line was five strikeouts, six hits and three earned runs over five innings of work.

Rosales, who continues to hit the cover off the baseball, provided the first offense of the game in the bottom of the third inning with his first of two big flies of the game.

That lead was short lived as the Indians would even the game up at 1-1 in the top half of the fourth. Pablo Reyes led off the inning with a sharp double to left field before he would go on to score on a wild pitch.

The visitors would take the lead for the remainder of the game in fifth inning when Reyes, who finished the afternoon 3-for-5 with three RBIs, hit a two-run double making the score 3-1. Columbus missed a golden opportunity in the bottom half of the inning when it loaded the bases with no outs. Brandon Barnes worked a two out walk allowing the Clippers to plate their lone run of the inning.

The Indians broke out the lumber in the top of the seventh inning smoking back-to-back-to back home runs courtesy of Jung Ho Kang, Reyes, and JB Shuck expanded the deficit to 7-2. Kang, who is on rehab assignment from Pittsburgh finished 2-for-3.

This week was the Rosales show, as he clobbered a deep home run to straightaway center field into the bushes in the bottom half of the inning. The third basemen had a monster week finishing hitting an incredible .466 (14-for-30) with four home runs and six RBIs.

Will Craig rounded out the scoring on both sides in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI double, his 37th RBI on the season to make the score 8-3. Craig is among the league leaders in runs driven.

Columbus finishes the seven-game home stand 3-4 with an overall record of 27-21 in second place to Indianapolis, who leads the division by one and a half games.

What's on tap: The Clippers will hit the road for seven days (May 28th- June 2nd), travelling to Norfolk to begin the week and concluding the road trip in Durham. Columbus will then return home for another seven-game home stand against Toledo and Norfolk.

For continuing coverage of the Clippers while they're on the road, tune into Easy 95.1 FM or 920 AM WMNI. For the latest statistics and promotions schedule, visit Clippersbaseball.com for more information.

