K-Wings Weekly: Defense Gleams, Kalamazoo Readies for 3-In-3 & Military Appreciation

K-Wings go 1-1 against Indy this week, set for Military Appreciation Sunday.

OVERALL RECORD: 4-1-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-1-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, have three games coming up this week with one at Wings Event Center. First, Kalamazoo heads to Illinois for its first-ever matchup with the Bloomington Bison on Friday before a trip to face the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday and finally a home matchup with Toledo on Sunday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1 (2-0, 0-1).

First, Kalamazoo took down Indy, 2-0, on Legacy Night Friday at Wings Event Center. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-0-0-0) made 29 saves to earn his first shutout of the season. Ayden MacDonald (1) scored on the power play for the game-winning goal in the second period, and Josh Bloom (3) added a shorthanded strike to give the K-Wings some breathing room in the third.

The Fuel struck back with a 1-0 victory over Kalamazoo on Saturday at Wings Event Center. Indy scored the only goal of the game on the power play at the 8:09 mark of the second period. The K-Wings appeared to tie the game twice in the third period (7:53 and 19:37) but the officials overturned both goals. Ty Young (1-1-0-0) made 36 saves and allowed just one goal in defeat.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play one game at Wings Event Center this week.

Kalamazoo hosts the Toledo Walleye for its Military Appreciation Game this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Come cheer on your K-Wings and celebrate all those who defend our country, and be sure to get to the arena early because the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings limited edition Camo Baseball Hat!

The Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package is BACK for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Enjoy four (4) tickets to the game and a $20 concessions voucher (4 - $5 vouchers) for $70.

3-Packs are also on sale now! Catch three games this season (NYE on Dec. 31, Springfield Night on Feb. 15 & empowHER Night on Mar. 8) for the low price of just $49.

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 1 - Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (4-0-0-0) dispensed the Indy Fuel (1-4-0-0) behind incredible defensive play on Legacy Night at Wings Event Center Friday, 2-0. Jonathan Lemieux (3-0-0-0) earned his first shutout of the season by making 29 saves, including one with a big assist from Philip Beaulieu swatting the puck off the goal line on a second-period shorthanded opportunity for Indy. The game was a defensive battle with no score until the 15:15 mark of the second period when Ayden MacDonald (1) broke through on the power play for Kalamazoo, which went in the books as the game-winning goal. Josh Bloom (3) then added a breakaway goal as the K-Wings skated down two men (5-on-3) at the 3:02 mark in the third. Kalamazoo went 1-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Fuel took the shot total, 29-26.

Saturday, Nov. 2 - Indy 1, Kalamazoo 0 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (4-1-0-0) fell to the Indy Fuel (2-4-0-0), 1-0, in a tight defensive battle at Wings Event Center Saturday. Indy scored the game's only goal at the 8:09 mark of the second period on the power play. The K-Wings appeared to tie the game twice in the third period (7:53 and 19:37) but officials overturned both goals. Ty Young (1-1-0-0) made 36 saves in the game, allowing just one goal in defeat.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Nov. 8 - Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8:00 p.m. EST - Grossinger Motors Arena (Bloomington, IL)

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m. EST - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Oct. 31 - Defenseman Tommy Budnick released from SPC by Kalamazoo

FAST FACTS

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-0-0-0) earned his first shutout of the season and is tied for the ECHL lead in goaltender wins (3) after earning a 2-0 win over Indy Friday

Defenseman Collin Saccoman (+9) is tied for first among ECHL defensemen in +/- rating

Rookie defenseman Joe Arntsen (+6) is tied for the lead among ECHL rookies in +/- rating

Rookie goaltender Ty Young (.974) ranks third in the ECHL in save percentage

TEAM TRENDS

2-0-0-0 when scoring on the power play

3-0-0-0 when earning more power plays than the opponent

2-1-0-0 when opponents score first

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 6 - Max Humitz

GOALS: 3 - Ben Berard, Josh Bloom, Max Humitz

ASSISTS: 3 - Max Humitz, Lee Lapid, Zach Okabe

PLUS/MINUS: +9 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 12 - Jermaine Loewen

PP GOALS: 2 - Ben Berard

PP ASSISTS: 2 - Max Humitz, Lee Lapid

SH GOALS: 1 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS :. 1 - Ben Berard, Josh Bloom, Jermaine Loewen, Ayden MacDonald

SHOTS : 15 - Ben Berard

WINS: 3 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 1.01 - Ty Young

SAVE %: .974 - Ty Young

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/6 (16.7%)

This Season - 5/17 (29.4%) | No. 3 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/7 (85.7%)

This Season - 12/15 (80.0%) | No. 13 (ECHL)

