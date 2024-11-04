Americans Weekly

Allen Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson (center)

Allen Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson (center)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (1-4-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), won their first game of the season on Saturday night beating the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 in Utah. The Americans open the week with a Friday night game against the first place Wichita Thunder (6-2-0) at Intrust Bank Arena, On Saturday, the Americans are home for the Tulsa Oilers (4-2-1) at 7:10 PM. TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 1-1-1

Overall record: 1-4-1

Last Week's Results:

Friday, November 1, 2024

Americans 1 at Utah 5 Final

Saturday, November 2, 2024

Americans 6 at Utah 4, Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Friday, November 8th, 2024

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Opponent: Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (5) Easton Brodzinski

Assists - (5) Brayden Watts

Points - (7) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (2) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Assists - (3) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (1) Riley Ginnell

First Goal - (0)

Insurance Goals - (1) Brayden Watts and two others

Penalty Minutes - (13) Artyom Kulakov

Plus/Minus - (2) Riley Ginnell

Shots on Goal - (20) Kyle Crnkovic

Save Percentage - (0.881) Anson Thornton

Goals against average (4.42) Anson Thornton

Goalie Wins - (1) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- Will Gavin scored his first professional goal last Wednesday against Wichita. - Liam Gorman scored his first professional goal last Friday in Utah.

- The 35 goals allowed by Allen this season are the most in the league.

- Easton Brodzinski has five goals in his last three games including a hat trick on Saturday.

- The Americans are 0-2-1 at home this season.

- Allen is 0-1 in overtime games this season.

- Allen is 1-1-1 when scoring first. - Allen is 7th overall in the ECHL in Penalty Minutes averaging 14.83 per game.

- The Americans have been outscored 13-2 in the second period. - The Americans Power Play ranks 21st overall in the ECHL at 15.8 %

- The Americans are giving up a league-leading 5.83 goals per game.

- The Americans are allowing a league-leading 40.83 shots per game.

- Allen is 1-0 when leading after two periods. - The Americans' Penalty Kill is 24th overall in the league at 75.9 % (7 ppg against in 29 attempts). - Allen has allowed one shorthanded goal this season. - The Americans have been outshot by their opponents 96-39 in the second period this season. - The Americans are 0-4 when trailing after two periods. - The Americans rank 27th overall in the ECHL (1-4-1 3 points).

