Americans Weekly
November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (1-4-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), won their first game of the season on Saturday night beating the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 in Utah. The Americans open the week with a Friday night game against the first place Wichita Thunder (6-2-0) at Intrust Bank Arena, On Saturday, the Americans are home for the Tulsa Oilers (4-2-1) at 7:10 PM. TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 1-1-1
Overall record: 1-4-1
Last Week's Results:
Friday, November 1, 2024
Americans 1 at Utah 5 Final
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Americans 6 at Utah 4, Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Friday, November 8th, 2024
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Opponent: Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (5) Easton Brodzinski
Assists - (5) Brayden Watts
Points - (7) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (2) Kyle Crnkovic
Power Play Assists - (3) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (0)
Shorthanded Assists - (0)
Game Winning Goals - (1) Riley Ginnell
First Goal - (0)
Insurance Goals - (1) Brayden Watts and two others
Penalty Minutes - (13) Artyom Kulakov
Plus/Minus - (2) Riley Ginnell
Shots on Goal - (20) Kyle Crnkovic
Save Percentage - (0.881) Anson Thornton
Goals against average (4.42) Anson Thornton
Goalie Wins - (1) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- Will Gavin scored his first professional goal last Wednesday against Wichita. - Liam Gorman scored his first professional goal last Friday in Utah.
- The 35 goals allowed by Allen this season are the most in the league.
- Easton Brodzinski has five goals in his last three games including a hat trick on Saturday.
- The Americans are 0-2-1 at home this season.
- Allen is 0-1 in overtime games this season.
- Allen is 1-1-1 when scoring first. - Allen is 7th overall in the ECHL in Penalty Minutes averaging 14.83 per game.
- The Americans have been outscored 13-2 in the second period. - The Americans Power Play ranks 21st overall in the ECHL at 15.8 %
- The Americans are giving up a league-leading 5.83 goals per game.
- The Americans are allowing a league-leading 40.83 shots per game.
- Allen is 1-0 when leading after two periods. - The Americans' Penalty Kill is 24th overall in the league at 75.9 % (7 ppg against in 29 attempts). - Allen has allowed one shorthanded goal this season. - The Americans have been outshot by their opponents 96-39 in the second period this season. - The Americans are 0-4 when trailing after two periods. - The Americans rank 27th overall in the ECHL (1-4-1 3 points).
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson (center)
(Tim Broussard)
