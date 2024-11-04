Adirondack's Brodeur Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jeremy Brodeur of the Adirondack Thunder has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Brodeur, who is under contract to Utica of the American Hockey League, went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 28-year-old turned aside 25 shots in a 2-1 season-opening win at Norfolk on Oct. 18 before making 27 saves in a 2-0 shutout against Trois-Rivières on Oct. 26.

A native of Essex Fells, New Jersey, Brodeur has seen action in 133 career ECHL games with Adirondack, South Carolina, Maine, Allen and Norfolk compiling an overall record of 52-48-13 with three shutouts, a 3.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. He has also appeared in five career AHL games with Utica, Binghamton and Providence and seven career games in the SPHL with Knoxville and Peoria.

Prior to turning pro, Brodeur saw action in 124 career games with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 70-40-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

