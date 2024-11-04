Rabbits Recap: November 4th

November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







After playing four games through three weeks, the schedule ramps up this weekend with the team's first three-game set. Read up on that and last week's showdown against the Ghost Pirates in this week's "Rabbits Recap"!

REGULAR SEASON GAME 4 (Friday, November 1, 2024 vs Savannah)

Savannah Ghost Pirates 5, Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2 TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP SAV 1 3 1 -- -- 5 44 0/4 GVL 2 0 0 -- -- 2 35 0/3

SAV: Hughes-G, Ast; Walsh-2ast

GVL : Brodzinski-1st Pro Goal; Caderoth-Ast (1st Pro Pt)

GAME RECAP

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, November 8th @ South Carolina

Saturday, November 9th vs Atlanta

"Star Wars Night", presented by Champion Comfort Experts

Sunday, November 10th @ Atlanta

SWAMP RABBITS LEADERS G Colton Young 2 Ast Moynihan/Berge 3 Pts Patrick Moynihan 4gp, 1g-3ast-4pts Rookie Pts Patrick Moynihan 4gp, 1g-3ast-4pts Defenseman Pts Parker Berge 4gp, 3ast +/- Arvid Caderoth +2 PIM Bobby Russell 6 PPG Colton Young 1 SHG N/A -- Wins (Goalie) Dryden McKay 1 Losses (Goalie) Dryden McKay 2 (1 OT) GAA Dryden McKay 3.31 SV% Dryden McKay .900

NOTES AND NUMBERS

HE HIT THE BRODZ SIDE OF THE BARN!: One of the early bright spots in Friday's game against Savannah was BRYCE BRODZINSKI, who scored his first professional goal to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead in the first period. Brodzinski became the third player to score his first professional goal in the early stages of this season, and is one of five to notch his first professional point.

KILLING THEM SOFTLY: Coach Mountain said some of the main tenants of this team were going to be discipline and tenacity. Put those together and it gives you one of the most shutdown penalty kill units in the opening weeks of this ECHL season. Through four games, the Swamp Rabbits have gone to the kill only 10 times, which is the lowest in the entire league. Greenville is 90.0% when man-down (9/10), and is one of eight teams that has yet to surrender a power play goal on home ice (4/4).

THREE'S COMPANY: This weekend's action marks the first "three-in-three" of the season, meaning the team will play three games in the span of three days. The Swamp Rabbits play 11 "three-in-three" series, and this weekend's marks one of eight that features multiple locations.

THEY SAID IT

"I saw a good start, I saw a lapse in the second, and a pretty good push in the third. That's a good team, and if you give them a lead like that, it's tough to claw back. It was similar to last Saturday: I saw a lapse and it compiled on us, and we've got to clean that up.

You see flashes, so we need to find consistency in our game. If we can do that, we're going to be fine. We need to learn to string that together."

-Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations, on what he saw in last Friday's defeat against Savannah

"We just make sure our practices are built with competition, tempo, and high energy. When we practice, we don't go super long, but we want high energy and tempo and put the players in situations where they have to compete and they have to win battles whether it's one-on-one, two-on-two. Putting them in those situations keeps those competitive juices flowing, and its always more fun to do that against a different opponent."

-Coach Mountain regarding the team's compete in practice

"It's a huge honor that the coaching staff trusts me to have that role and grow into it. I hope as a team we can find our stride with more games coming up."

-#3 Joe Leahy on earning an "A", and a simple expectation moving forward.

"Trying to find our identity...we need to get back to our game, simplify things a bit, and play more north and south hockey."

-#9 Tate Singleton on the main takeaway from preparing for Savannah last week

"He brings a real identity to us. He has a particular way of playing that we love, and certainly fits the mold of what we want to do in terms of his speed and his physicality. He's a fearless guy, and I feel he can be a real sparkplug for our lineup. With him, its about keeping his game simple and bringing that compete level. He's super hard to play against when he's going, and is a very high-end penalty killer. He's a pretty dynamic guy ad lifts up the whole bench when he's out there doing his thing, so we just need more of that."

-Coach Mountain on Tate Singleton and his contributions through two games as a Swamp Rabbit entering

"It starts in practice. We need to continue to work and compete in practice and string good days together. We need to understand that lapses happen in a game, but you have to stop the bleeding at some point. A bad shift or two is manageable, but when it turns into five or six, that's when you run into trouble.

We need to learn to manage the game better, and that comes with time. I'm confident we'll get there with this group, but until then, we have to continue to work."

-Coach Mountain on fostering consistency ahead of the team's first three-game weekend of the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.