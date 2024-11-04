Bear Bites - Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by VyStar Credit Union

November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears stayed perfect at home with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night over Jacksonville after dropping two road contests in Savannah. The Bears face its first four-game week of the season, beginning tonight when the Ghost Pirates come to town.

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, November 4 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7PM

Wednesday, November 6 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7PM

Friday, November 8 - at Florida Everblades - 7:30PM

Saturday, November 9 - at Florida Everblades - 7PM

Browse single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season tickets

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 3-2-1-0 (.583)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk - 6 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 5 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Low - 5 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 37PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Three Players - +2

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Wednesday, October 30 at Savannah Ghost Pirates: 1-4 L

Jack Adams tallied his first goal as a Solar Bear to cut the Savannah lead to 2-1 in the second period, but Orlando could not find the tying goal. The Solar Bears would surrender two goals with the net empty and an extra attacker on the ice to make the final 4-1 in Savannah last Wednesday night.

Saturday, November 2 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 5-1 W

Veteran forward Aaron Luchuk scored twice, including his 100th ECHL goal to led Orlando to its second home victory of the season Saturday night. Luchuk, Darik Angeli and Alex Frye recorded multi-point games while Djibril Toure earned his first pro point and goaltender Michael Simpson earned his first pro victory with 29 saves.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk scored twice on Saturday night, earning his 100th ECHL goal. Luchuk has 98 assists in a Solar Bears uniform.

Djibril Touré scored his first professional point on an assist on Alex Frye's first period goal Saturday night.

Michael Simpson earned his first professional win Saturday night vs. Jacksonville, stopping 29 of 30 shots.

Solar Bears have won five straight home regular season games dating back to the 2023-24 season.

The Solar Bears are 3-0-0-0 this season when Tyler Bird or Aaron Luchuk record at least one point.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 6 GP, 3-0-3, .890%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 11 GP, 2g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 9 GP, 0g-0a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 10 GP, 5-2-3, .881%

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 0 GP, 0-0-0

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.