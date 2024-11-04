RECAP: Admirals Knock off Worcester, Take Three-Game Series

November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - Following a challenging overtime loss on Friday, the Norfolk Admirals faced the Worcester Railers in a decisive matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Admirals established an early lead, going ahead 3-1 in the second period, and successfully maintained this advantage throughout the game. This performance culminated in a 4-2 victory, securing the series win.

Joe Cannata earned his first start as an Admiral after signing two days ago and made a solid effort in his debut at the Scope. He finished the afternoon with 19 saves off of 21 shots faced.

In the initial twenty minutes of the contest, the physicality and animosity exhibited by both teams were evident, as Spencer Kennedy and Cole Crowder engaged in a fight within the first few minutes of play, much to the delight of the fans in attendance at the Scope. The Admirals maintained an aggressive forecheck while the Worcester Railers attempted to control the game's tempo to suit their style.

The score remained tied until seven minutes remained in the period, when Worcester capitalized on a two-on-one short-handed situation, resulting in a shot from Jack Randl that successfully traversed past Cannata. Merely thirty-four seconds later, the Admirals responded by equalizing the score with a power-play goal from Carson Golder, marking his third goal of the season.

As the period progressed, the intensity on the ice heightened. A post-whistle altercation involving Stepan Timofeyev and Denis Smirnov culminated in a game misconduct for Timofeyev, while Smirnov sustained an injury and exited the game. The Admirals outshot the Railers 8-5 during the first period, concluding with the score tied at one.

The second period commenced with Worcester benefiting from a significant power play opportunity. However, the Admirals' defense proved formidable, successfully thwarting several attempts against Cannata. Seven minutes into this period, Sean Montgomery broke the deadlock with his second goal of the season, scoring from the left circle following an excellent pass from team captain Carson Musser.

Just four minutes later, Connor Fedorek enhanced the Admirals' lead to 3-1, scoring his first goal of the season from a rebound in front of the net. Nevertheless, two minutes thereafter, the Railers reduced the deficit to one goal when Connor Welsh fired a shot from the point, bringing the score to 3-2. Throughout the period, the Admirals maintained a slight edge in shots, tallying 8-7, while preserving their one-goal advantage.

The score remained unchanged throughout the final 20 minutes of the contest, characterized by intense action at both ends of the rink. The game persisted with a score of 3-2 until the final minute, at which point Brady Fleurent netted an empty-net goal, marking his third goal of the season and effectively securing victory in the Sunday afternoon match.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Fedorek (1 goal, +1)

2. NOR - S. Montgomery (1 goal, +1)

3. NOR - G. Sward (2 assists, +1)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will embark on a road trip this week, engaging in four games, all of which involve divisional opponents. The series of matches will commence on Wednesday evening, with the Admirals' initial destination being Reading, Pennsylvania, where they will face the Reading Royals. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.