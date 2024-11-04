Friday's Mariners Game at Worcester Moved to December 7

November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - November 4, 2024 - The Maine Mariners road game at Worcester, scheduled for this Friday, November 8th has been postponed to Saturday, December 7th, the Worcester Railers announced today.

Due to the repair timeline for a recent system issue impacting the ice surface at the DCU Center, the game originally scheduled for Friday will now be played on Saturday, December 7th at 6:05 PM. The Maine at Worcester game this Saturday, November 9th at 6:05 PM is unaffected by the repair timeline, and will proceed as planned.

The Railers announced that all tickets for the previously scheduled Friday, November 8th game are valid for Saturday, December 7th.

After Saturday's game, the Mariners return home to host the Reading Royals on Wednesday, November 13th at 7 PM for "Heart Night." Fans who donate blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, November 6th can receive free tickets to the game. The blood drive will take place at the Cross Insurance Arena from 12-6 PM in the CN Brown Landing. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.