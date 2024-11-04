Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 3: November 4, 2024

November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 5-1-1-0, T-1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 1 vs. Wheeling (3-2 Win)

November 2 vs. Cincinnati (5-4 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 8 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 9 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 10 at Kalamazoo (3:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

WALLEYE NOTES

A Savory Sweep: The Toledo Walleye took a pair of one-goal wins over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday (3-2) and the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday (5-4). The Fish got to play in-front of two crowds of 8,300 people, just continuing to use the best home-ice advantage in minor league hockey to their advantage.

A Not-So-Slow Starter: Forward and reigning ECHL MVP Brandon Hawkins has been scorching to begin the 2024-25 season. Hawkins has collected a team-leading 13 points (3G, 10A) over the first seven games to begin the season. Hawkins landed a pair of power play goals in the win on Friday night. Hawkins' second man-advantage goal not only was the game-winner but set the franchise record for goals scored (117) and power play goals scored (42), passing Walleye legend Shane Berschbach for both records. The score also tied Hawkins with Kyle Bonis for the most game-winning goals in franchise history (20). Hawkins has collected all 13 points this season during his six-game point streak.

Smooth Smereck: Defenseman Jalen Smereck has been heating up, recording seven assists during his four-game assist streak. Smereck has totaled eight assists on the season, recording them all over the last six games.

Lending Lewandowski: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski has been building off of his strong rookie season with a hot start in 2024-25. Lewandowski has tallied a goal and six assists during his five-game point streak and has scored a point in six of the team's seven games.

Filling the Bank Tank: The Toledo Walleye continue to extend their franchise record sellout streak night-in and night-out. The sellout streak continues at 36 consecutive games as it has nearly been a full calendar year since the last non-sellout in the Glass City. The last non-sellout in the Huntington Center was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Hurry Back: The Walleye remain at home to begin the weekend, as the Fort Wayne Komets enter the Huntington Center for the first time this season on Friday. Then, the Cincinnati Cyclones return for another Saturday night matchup before hitting the road to face the Kalamazoo Wings for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (2G, 2A, 1 GWG, Franchise Goal and Power Play Goal Records)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .933 SVP)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.