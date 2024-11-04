Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 3

November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers react after a goal against the Norfolk Admirals(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the second week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Norfolk Admirals for three games on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. They lost 3-1 on Wednesday and won 6-5 in overtime on Friday, before falling 4-2 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, October 30 at Norfolk Admirals | 3-1 L

It took a total of 32:45 of game time for either team to score in tonight's contest. It was Josh McDougal (1-0-1) of Norfolk who got the scoring started. The Railers tied things up 9:45 into the third when Riley Piercey (1-0-1) found the back of the net. Just over two minutes later Denis Smirnov (1-0-1) took the lead back for the Admirals making it 2-1. The final goal of the game came from Brandon Osmundson as he scored on the Railers empty net making the final score 3-1.

Friday, November 1 at Norfolk Admirals | 6-5 OTW

It was Norfolk who started the scoring tonight as Marko Reifenberger (1-0-1) found the back of the net halfway through the first. Later in the period Matthew Kopperud (1-1-2) scored on a Railers power play to tie the score at 1-1. Norfolk regained the lead in the second when Sanghoon Shin (1-1-2) scored, making the score 2-1. The Railers then scored two goals within a minute of each other from Griffin Loughran (1-0-1) and Andrei Bakanov (1-0-1) making it 3-2 through 40 minutes. The third period went back and forth, goals came in for Norfolk from Carson Golder (1-1-2), Brady Fleurent (1-1-2), and Sean Montgomery (1-1-2). The Worcester goals came from Riley Piercey (1-0-1) and Connor Welsh (1-0-1) making the final in regulation 5-5. Overtime was short lived when Anthony Repcai (1-1-2) scored the game winner 40 seconds into the overtime period making the final score 6-5 Worcester.

Sunday, November 3 at Norfolk Admirals | 4-2 L

Worcester struck first tonight with a goal from Jack Randl (1-0-1) who scored 13:31 into the first period. Norfolk was quick to tie the score when Carson Golder (1-0-1) scored for the Admirals. Making the score 1-1 to end the first period. In the second period Norfolk pushed the score to 3-1 with goals from Sean Montgomery (1-0-1) and Connor Fedorek (1-0-1). Connor Welsh (1-0-1) later in the second cut into that deficit with his power play goal making the score 3-2 heading into the third.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, November 9 vs. Maine Mariners | 6:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 10 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Henrik Tikkanen is 18th in the ECHL in goals against average

Matthew Kopperud is 7th among ECHL rookies in scoring with seven points (3G, 4A).

Justin Gill is 10th among ECHL rookies in scoring with six points (1G, 5A)

Jack Randl is one of three ECHL rookies with a shorthanded goal

Connor Welsh is 8th among ECHL defensemen in points (3G, 2A) and is tied for the league lead amongst defensemen in goals at three.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 3-4-0-0 on the season.

The Railers went 3/12 (25.0%) on the power play across the week.

Worcester had seven different goal-scorers between the three games against Norfolk.

The Railers came back and tied their game on Friday night four separate times.

Worcester is now 2-0 in overtime this season.

