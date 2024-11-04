Komets Take Two Wins in Kansas City

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets extended their road win streak to four games with two wins in Kansas City over the first-place Mavericks. The Komets are 5-1-0, and one point behind Toledo for the top spot in the Central Division. The team will face the Walleye on Friday in Toledo before returning home against Kalamazoo, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 11/1 at KC FW 4- KC 1 W

Sat. 11/2 at KC FW 4 - KC 3 SOW

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets traveled to Kansas City for the first two games against the Mavericks. Brannon McManus netted the game's first goal at 6:50 of the first period, and the Komets never looked back. After a Justin Taylor redirect goal at 3:35 of the second period, the host Mavericks got within one on a power play goal from Cade Borchardt at 13:17. Taylor added his second of the game, and second of the period, on a power play, with assists from Kyle Mayhew and Jack Dugan at 17:57 to give the Komets a one-goal cushion heading into the third period. In the final frame, defenseman Connor Corcoran netted his first of the season at 10:53 to put the game out of reach by scoring 4-1. Brett Brochu took home the win, making 16 saves.

On Saturday, the Mavericks struck first at 15:42 of the first period. Still, it was quickly erased by a score from veteran Anthony Petruzzelli at 17:46. In the second period, Petruzzelli struck again, this time on a power play, with assists from Brannon McManus and Alex Aleardi to give the Komets a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Kansas City's Max Andreev scored at 1:07 to knot the game, but Ethan Keppen capitalized on a mistake from goaltender Jack LaFontaine to score an unassisted goal at 8:55 to give the lead back to the Komets. With the game clock winding down, Connor Corcoran was called for interference at 18:43, leading to a Mavericks power-play goal at 19:38 to send the game to overtime. With no scoring in the extra period, the game was decided via shootout. All three Komets shooters scored to give the Komets a 4-3 win. Connor Unger faced 41 shots, turning away 38 for the victory.

Komet streaks-

Points: 6 games, Mayhew (3g, 6a)

Assists: 3 games, Mayhew (5a)

Home Points: 2 games, Mayhew (1g, 2a), Tufto (1g, 1a), Keppen (3a), Corcoran (2a)

Home Assists: 2 games, Keppen (3a), Corcoran (2a)

Road Points: 2 games, McManus (1g, 1a), Swankler (2g, 1a)

Road Goals: 2 games, Swankler (2a)

Wins (goaltender): 3, Brochu

Komet leaders-

Points: 9, Mayhew

Goals: 4, Aleardi

Assists: 6, Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 1, Mayhew, Tufto, Taylor, Corcoran, Petruzzelli

Game Winning Goals: 1, Mayhew, Aleardi, Swetlikoff, Taylor

Shots: 25, Mayhew

PIM: 24, Dugan, Turcotte

Plus/Minus: +4, Aleardi, Brady

Home Points: 4, Swetlikoff

Home Goals: 2, Aleardi

Home Assists: 4, Swetlikoff

Road Points: 4, Aleardi, Dugan

Road Goals: 2, Swankler, Mayhew, Aleardi, Taylor, Petruzzelli

Road Assists: 4, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 4, Brochu

Wins: 3, Brochu

Saves: 99, Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.52, Brochu

Save percentage: .917, Brochu

Special K's-Last week, the Komets scored three goals on 12 power plays. The team skated short-handed eight times, giving up two goals.

Next week - The Komets travel to Toledo on Friday before returning home to face Kalamazoo at home on Saturday.

Icing the puck - The Komets are 4-0 on the road this season. Jack Dugan's four assists on Friday was the first time a Komet dished four helpers in a road game since Mason Baptista on March 1, 2019, at Kalamazoo. Brannon McManus' first-period goal on Friday snapped Kansas City's 154:33 shutout streak. The Komets limited Kansas City to just 17 shots on goal Friday night. Saturday night's shootout win was the first on the road since February 17, 2023, at Cincinnati. The Komets 23 goals scored the season is the second most in the Central Division. Kyle Mayhew leads all ECHL defensemen in points (9), goals (3), and shots (25).

Upcoming Promotions

Military Appreciation Night, Saturday, November 9th: The Komets and All-American Stores would like to honor those who have served to protect our country. The Komets will wear special military-themed jerseys, and all military and veterans can purchase buy-one-get-one-free tickets at the Coliseum Ticket Office.

