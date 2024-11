ECHL Transactions - November 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 4, 2024:

Adirondack:

delete Mikael Diotte, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Indy:

delete Ben Gaudreau, G recalled by Rockford

delete Lucas Brenton, D recalled by Rockford

Orlando:

add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Graham McPhee, F activated from reserve

delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Samuel Mayer, D activated from reserve

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Carter Gylander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Utah:

delete Neil Shea, F recalled by Colorado

