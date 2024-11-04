South Carolina Stingrays and Hawerchuk Strong Join Forces to Support Charleston Hope Lodge

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - During Friday night's game against the Florida Everblades, the South Carolina Stingrays teamed up with the Hawerchuk Strong Foundation to present a donation to Charleston Hope Lodge. Stingrays Principal Owner Todd Halloran contributed $1,993 (honoring the year the Stingrays were established) to Charleston Hope Lodge as part of his initiative to support a local nonprofit at every Stingrays home game. Hawerchuk Strong made an additional donation of $500, bringing the total to $2,493 to benefit the facility that provides lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Ben Hawerchuk, a forward for the Stingrays and son of Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk, was on the ice during the first-period timeout for the check presentation. Hawerchuk shared his thoughts on the importance of continuing his father's legacy through Hawerchuk Strong, the foundation dedicated to Dale's memory after he passed away from stomach cancer in 2020. "My dad was very self-aware that he was fortunate to be able to do what he did, and he wanted to give back to those who couldn't," said Ben. "I want to follow in his footsteps, and so does my brother. That's why we're doing this work with Hawerchuk Strong."

Dale Hawerchuk was renowned for his 16-season NHL career, in which he played for the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, and Philadelphia Flyers. Drafted first overall in 1981, he took the city of Winnipeg and the league by storm, ultimately amassing 518 goals, 891 assists, and 1,409 points. His career totals place him in the top 25 on the NHL's all-time points list. A five-time All-Star, he also represented Canada in multiple international tournaments, including the 1987 Canada Cup. After retiring from the NHL, he coached the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League, where he coached Ben for five seasons.

Beyond his achievements on the ice, Dale Hawerchuk was celebrated for his philanthropy, supporting causes like cancer research, children's hospitals, and community initiatives. His dedication to giving back and inspiring others defined him as much as his skills on the rink. He believed that being a great player also meant being a great person off the ice, and his contributions to various causes reflected his commitment to making a positive impact. This legacy is honored and carried forward by his family through Hawerchuk Strong.

Reflecting on the impact of the donation, Halloran commented, "I am grateful that Hawerchuk Strong has joined our Community Assist of the Game initiative to provide a much-needed donation to Charleston Hope Lodge. But more importantly, we are hopeful that this check presentation during the Stingrays game Friday night will bring greater awareness and additional support to the extraordinary needs of local active cancer patients."

Caitlin Kirby, Assistant Manager of Charleston Hope Lodge, expressed gratitude for the donation: "The Charleston Hope Lodge is so grateful for the South Carolina Stingrays and their continued support of the Lodge through donations and awareness nights. These funds will be used to purchase new furniture for the guestrooms to elevate our guest experience while they are going through their cancer journey."

Established by the Hawerchuk family, Hawerchuk Strong reflects Dale's commitment to using his platform to help others. Known for his charity golf tournaments, Dale inspired his family to start the foundation to keep his philanthropic work alive. "He wanted me and my brother to take the reins," shared Ben. "It was his idea to start the foundation, so we could continue to support charities close to his heart."

The American Cancer Society's Charleston Hope Lodge, founded in 1970, was the first facility of its kind in the U.S., providing a "home away from home" for patients undergoing active cancer treatment. Charleston Hope Lodge offers not only free lodging but also a supportive community where patients and caregivers can connect, sharing both meals and moments of respite in a comforting, homelike environment.

Ben reflected on his father's influence, both as a parent and as a coach. "He was such a good hockey player, but he was also a great dad and a great person," Ben said. "He put me on skates before I could walk and taught me how to skate on the pond in our backyard. He coached me for five years in juniors with the Barrie Colts, and those are some of the best years of my life."

Halloran's season-long commitment to supporting local nonprofits and Hawerchuk Strong's ongoing dedication to help those in need underscore the Stingrays' mission to make a positive impact on the Charleston community. The Hawerchuk family will continue its work with the foundation, hosting events such as their upcoming golf tournament in Winnipeg this summer, with all proceeds going to charities Dale was passionate about.

For more information on how to support Hawerchuk Strong or Charleston Hope Lodge, please visit hawerchukstrong.com and Hope Lodge Charleston.

