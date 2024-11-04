Carriere Selected as Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that goaltender Gabriel Carriere (CARE-ee-AIR) has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 28 - Nov. 3.

Carriere went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .987 in two appearances against Rapid City last week.

The 23-year-old made 39 saves in a 2-1 overtime win on Friday and stopped all 38 shots in a 3-0 victory on Sunday to record his first professional shutout.

Under contract to San Jose of the American Hockey League, Carriere has seen action in five games with the Thunder this season going 4-1-0 with one shutout, a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937. He made his pro debut last season with the Barracuda, making 18 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against Tucson.

Prior to turning pro, Carriere appeared in 89 career games at the University of Vermont where he went 28-50-8 with four shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also went 21-8-2 with two shutouts, a 2.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905 in 34 appearances with Waterloo of the United States Hockey League during the 2019-20 season.

Wichita returns to action on Friday, November 8 at 7:05 p.m. to welcome the Allen Americans.

