Jeremy Brodeur Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month

November 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Jeremy Brodeur has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October.

Brodeur, 28, went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The Essex Fells, New Jersey native turned aside 25 shots in a 2-1 season-opening win at Norfolk on October 18 before making 27 saves in a 2-0 shutout against Trois-Rivières at the home opener on October 26.

Brodeur has seen action in 133 career ECHL games with Adirondack, South Carolina, Maine, Allen and Norfolk compiling an overall record of 52-48-13 with three shutouts, a 3.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. He has also appeared in five career AHL games with Utica, Binghamton and Providence and seven career games in the SPHL with Knoxville and Peoria.

Prior to turning pro, Brodeur played in 124 career games with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 70-40-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

