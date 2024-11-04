Stingrays Weekly Report- November 4

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays collected five out of six possible points last weekend in their three home games. They'll look to build on their momentum this Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum on Jets & Vets Night, presented by Charleston Southern University. Channel your inner Top Gun Maverick and join us for this game, which will be geared toward aviation and veterans in the Lowcountry area. The Stingrays will face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday and will look to take the lead in the season series, which is tied at one win apiece. On Saturday, the Rays will head to Jacksonville for the first of eight matchups against the Icemen this season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 4-1-1-0 LAST WEEK: 2-0-1-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 1 vs. Florida Everblades | 3-0 W

Jeremy Davidson, Micah Miller, and Blake Thompson scored in this game for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele stopped all 36 Florida shots he faced to earn his second consecutive shutout. Davidson's goal was the first of his professional career.

Saturday, November 2 vs. Florida Everblades | 4-3 OTL

The Stingrays picked up one point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night. Andrew Perrott, Grant Cruikshank, and Kyler Kupka scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 24 saves in the loss.

Sunday, November 3 vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 2-1 W

Tyler Weiss buried the overtime winner in this one, while Garin Bjorklund earned his first victory of the season with a 23-save performance. Connor Moore tallied a goal and an assist in the win.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Micah Miller (4)

Assists: Austin Magera (7)

Points: Austin Magera (8)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera, Jamie Engelbert (+5)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (14)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (2)

Wins: Seth Eisele (2)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (1.33)

Save Percentage: Seth Eisele (0.955)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 8 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, November 9 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

SETH SHUTTING IT DOWN: Seth Eisele had a shutout sequence of 155 minutes and 17 seconds to begin his professional career. He went 1-0-1-0 this past weekend.

MAGERA MAGIC: Austin Magera had his five game point streak snapped on Sunday, but it was the first game he went without a point all season.

STRONG START FOR SUZDALEV: Alexander Suzdalev tallied an assist in each of his first two games with the Stingrays, with both assists coming on the power play. The third round Washington Capitals draft pick is in his first season of North American professional hockey.

