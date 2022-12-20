K-Wings Sign Rookie Goaltender Josh Boyko

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie goaltender Josh Boyko.

Boyko, 25, is a Mississauga, ON native and is joining the K-Wings after two short stints with the Maine Mariners and the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL) this season. The 5-foot 10-inch, 170-pound, goaltender went 1-1-0-1 with a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (S%) in four games played with Maine this season before heading directly to Peoria (3-0-0).

The netminder also played five seasons of NCAA Divison-3 hockey for Aurora University, amassing a 47-35-9 record. Boyko enjoyed a standout senior campaign in 2021-22 with a 16-9-1 record, a 2.62 GAA, a .915 S% and three shutouts in 26 games played with the Spartans.

Up next, the K-Wings welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. It is also a 2-6-9 Night ($2 beers, $6 wing baskets & $9 tickets to the game).

