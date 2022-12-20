K-Wings Sign Rookie Goaltender Josh Boyko
December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie goaltender Josh Boyko.
Boyko, 25, is a Mississauga, ON native and is joining the K-Wings after two short stints with the Maine Mariners and the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL) this season. The 5-foot 10-inch, 170-pound, goaltender went 1-1-0-1 with a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (S%) in four games played with Maine this season before heading directly to Peoria (3-0-0).
The netminder also played five seasons of NCAA Divison-3 hockey for Aurora University, amassing a 47-35-9 record. Boyko enjoyed a standout senior campaign in 2021-22 with a 16-9-1 record, a 2.62 GAA, a .915 S% and three shutouts in 26 games played with the Spartans.
Up next, the K-Wings welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. It is also a 2-6-9 Night ($2 beers, $6 wing baskets & $9 tickets to the game).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2022
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Goaltender Josh Boyko - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oilers Send Samuelsson to Fort Wayne, Receive Gagné in Trade - Tulsa Oilers
- Frank Hora Signs PTO with AHL San Diego Gulls - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Makes Three-Team Trade with Indy, Reading - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 20 - ECHL
- Friday's Home Game Moved to Thursday Night - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Add Timofeyev and Hamilton to Active Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Rémi Poirier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled by Manitoba (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Affiliate Report: December 20, 2022 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, December 20 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tyson Helgesen Called up to AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Indy's Yetman Named ECHL Player of the Week - Indy Fuel
- Indy's Yetman Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Pekar Rejoins Amerks in AHL - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Goaltender Josh Boyko
- Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled by Manitoba (AHL)
- Forward Marc Gatcomb & Defenseman Quinn Schmiemann Recalled by Abbotsford
- Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc Recalled by Cleveland
- K-Wings Weekly - K-Wings Home from Heartland Battle, Prepare for Cyclones and Komets