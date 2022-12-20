Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, December 20 at 7:00 PM

December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign today as they head to Gas South Arena to take on the Atlanta Gladiators. Tonight's contest will be the second trip to Atlanta in the last week where the Stingrays won 7-3 behind five power play goals.

LAST TIME OUT

The South Carolina Stingrays held off the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday by a final score of 4-3. Josh Wilkins netted his seventh goal of the season, followed by Carter Allen's first professional tally to tie the game at the end of the first period. Bear Hughes gave South Carolina a lead in the second period and Anthony Del Gaizo's power play goal in the third frame served as the game-winning goal.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 125-67-11-8 in 211 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. The Stingrays are 2-1-0-1 through the first four games of the season series and will face off eight more times this year. The Stingrays took Atlanta to a shootout before falling on November 26th. South Carolina beat the Gladiators In the most recent battle last Wednesday, becoming the first road team with a win in the series.

WILKINS - THE POWERFUL WEAPON

Josh Wilkins is having the best season of his career to date, tallying 15 points on seven goals and eight assists through 17 games played. Out of Wilkins' seven goals, six have come via the power play where he ranks second in the league in power play goals. His six goals on the man advantage account for over 25% of the Stingrays' overall power play markers.

THE BRICK WALL IS BACK

Tyler Wall has been reassigned to the Stingrays after a short stint with the Hershey Bears this past Sunday. This season, Wall owns a 6-3 record with a 0.902 save percentage and a 3.14 goals against average in nine games with South Carolina. Wall's performance earned him an AHL deal, signing with Hershey last Wednesday, December 14th before a 32-save performance that night in Atlanta.

A CRACK AT FIRST

The Stingrays enter Tuesday's contest tied with Atlanta for second place in the South Division. Both teams are only one point behind Florida for the top spot in the division, and one will take over that honor by the end of the night. The Stingrays have one game in hand on Florida while Atlanta has played two more games than the Stingrays already this year.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina - Wednesday, December 28 at 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Saturday, December 31 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Wednesday, January 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Friday, January 6 at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.