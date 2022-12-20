Indy's Yetman Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Chad Yetman of the Indy Fuel is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 12-18.
Yetman scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games last week.
The 22-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win at Wheeling on Friday, notched three points (2g-1a) in a 4-3 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday and added a goal in a 5-4 loss at Fort Wayne on Sunday.
A native of Ajax, Ontario, Yetman has 25 points (11g-14a) in 21 games with the Fuel this season.
Yetman has recorded 57 points (22g-35a) in 63 career ECHL games with Indy while adding 11 points (3g-8a) in 34 career games with Rockford of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Yetman posted 147 points (73g-74a) in 185 career games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.
On behalf of Chad Yetman, a case of pucks will be donated to an Indy youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners-Up: Zack Andrusiak, Cincinnati (3 gp, 4g, 0a, 4 pts.) and Jordan Kawaguchi, Idaho (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.).
Also Nominated: Nick Lappin (Florida), Ethan Somoza (Greenville), Tyler Busch (Iowa), Jeremy McKenna (Kansas City), Mitchell Heard (Toledo), Josh Maniscalco (Wheeling) and Collin Adams (Worcester).
