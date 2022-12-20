Pekar Rejoins Amerks in AHL

December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - Cyclones forward Matej Pekar has been reassigned to the Rochester Americans by the Buffalo Sabres. Pekar returns to Cincinnati's AHL affiliate after 11 games in the ECHL.

In separate transactions, defensemen Zach Berzolla (Rochester) and Matt Cairns (Milwaukee) have returned to the Cyclones from their AHL call-ups.

Pekar, 22, made his ECHL debut with Cincinnati in late November and has since scored three goals and five assists for eight points through 11 games. The Turnov, Czech Republic forward is in the midst of his third professional season, having been on an NHL contract with Buffalo for the entirety of his pro career. Pekar was a fourth round draft selection by the Sabres in 2018, and has since spent the bulk of his playing career with the AHL-Americans, collecting four goals and 13 points across 74 games.

Berzolla and Cairns return from their week-long call-ups, with Berzolla having enjoyed his second recall to the Amerks, while Cairns received an opportunity to join the Milwaukee Admirals last week. The pair have each played 11 games for the Cyclones this season, with Berzolla owning five assist and Cairns tallying one.

The Cyclones continue a four game road trip Wednesday evening when the team travels to Kalamazoo, Michigan to take on the Wings.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center Wednesday, December 28 for $2 beers and a matchup with Kalamazoo! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2022

Pekar Rejoins Amerks in AHL - Cincinnati Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.