Rémi Poirier Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - Rémi Poirier of the Idaho Steelheads is theWarrior HockeyECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 12-18.

Poirier went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in two appearances against Rapid City last week.

The 21-year-old turned aside 30 shots in a 4-1 win on Wednesday and made 36 saves in a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Poirier is 7-1-1 in nine appearances with the Steelheads and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 2.20 goals-against average and is fifth with a .927 save percentage. He made his American Hockey League debut with Texas on Nov. 11 where he stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced in a 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado.

Prior to turning pro, Poirier saw action in 125 career games with Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he was 62-46-11 with seven shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902.

