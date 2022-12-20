Frank Hora Signs PTO with AHL San Diego Gulls

GREENVILLE S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that defenseman Frank Hora has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Hora, 26, earns his first promotion to the AHL of the 2022-23 season, after spending a majority of the 2021-22 season in the league, playing 42 games for the Syracuse Crunch.

The Cheektowaga, NY native has appeared in 22 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, posting nine points (2g, 7a) in his third season in Greenville. Over his three seasons in the Navy and Orange, the Swamp Rabbits captain has appeared in 101 games and tallied 36 points (7g, 29a) from the blue line.

Hora's PTO signing comes amidst the defenseman's march toward the milestone of 300 career games in the ECHL. In 293 career games in the league, Hora has recorded 83 points (16g, 67a) with three clubs including Greenville, Cincinnati, and Reading.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Duluth, GA on December 22 for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena. Single-game tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864)-674-7825.

