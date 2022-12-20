Oilers Send Samuelsson to Fort Wayne, Receive Gagné in Trade
December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday the acquisition of rookie defenseman Benjamin Gagné in exchange for rookie defenseman Adam Samuelsson.
Gagné, 24, joins Tulsa after compiling eight points (3G, 5A) in 15 games with Fort Wayne this season.
The 6'0, 183 lbs. offensive defenseman developed in the QMJHL, producing 105
(28G, 77A) points in 299 games with Drummondville, Quebec and Saint John.
Gagné also served as the Remparts captain during the 2018-19 season.
Upon completing his QMJHL career, The St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec native spent three seasons at the University of New Brunswick, winning a National Championship in 2022.
Adam Samuelsson joined the Oilers at the beginning of the regular season, appearing in 21 games and recording three assists. Samuelsson led the team in PIM before his trade.
The Oilers play their final two home games of 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, hosting Allen in both contests. Both games are at the BOK Center and will start at 7:05 p.m.
Fans with questions about the holiday week, Black Friday or Paint the Ice can call or text the Oilers Ticket Office at 918-632-7825.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
