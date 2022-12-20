ECHL Transactions - December 20
December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Kevin Resop, G
Indy:
Jeremie Forget, G
Trois-Rivières:
Thomas Sigouin, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Francis Marotte, G traded to Trois-Rivières
Fort Wayne:
Delete Benjamin Gagne, D traded to Tulsa
Greenville:
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario
Indy:
Add Luc Brown, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sam Sternschein, F traded to Wichita [12/19]
Delete Josh McDougall, D traded to Wichita [12/19]
Iowa:
Add Bo Hanson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tommy Parrottino, F placed on reserve
Delete Alec Broetzman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Kalamazoo:
Add Josh Boyko, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Manitoba
Kansas City:
Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on reserve
Delete Tristan Mullin, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)
Maine:
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG
Delete Michael DiPietro, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
Add Stepan Timofeyev, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve
Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
South Carolina:
Add Tyler Wall, G returned from loan to Hershey
Toledo:
Delete Sebastian Cossa, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tulsa:
Delete Cody Milan, F suspended by team
Delete Adam Samuelsson, D traded to Fort Wayne
Utah:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Billy Constantinou, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Jordan Muzzillo, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Delete Jordan Muzzillo, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Luc Brown, F ECHL playing rights traded to Indy [12/19]
