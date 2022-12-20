ECHL Transactions - December 20

December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 20, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Kevin Resop, G

Indy:

Jeremie Forget, G

Trois-Rivières:

Thomas Sigouin, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Francis Marotte, G traded to Trois-Rivières

Fort Wayne:

Delete Benjamin Gagne, D traded to Tulsa

Greenville:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Indy:

Add Luc Brown, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sam Sternschein, F traded to Wichita [12/19]

Delete Josh McDougall, D traded to Wichita [12/19]

Iowa:

Add Bo Hanson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tommy Parrottino, F placed on reserve

Delete Alec Broetzman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Kalamazoo:

Add Josh Boyko, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Manitoba

Kansas City:

Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on reserve

Delete Tristan Mullin, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Maine:

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG

Delete Michael DiPietro, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

South Carolina:

Add Tyler Wall, G returned from loan to Hershey

Toledo:

Delete Sebastian Cossa, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tulsa:

Delete Cody Milan, F suspended by team

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D traded to Fort Wayne

Utah:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Billy Constantinou, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Jordan Muzzillo, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Jordan Muzzillo, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Luc Brown, F ECHL playing rights traded to Indy [12/19]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.