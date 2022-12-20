Affiliate Report: December 20, 2022

LA KINGS

17-12-5 | 2nd in Pacific

Last week, the Kings faced off against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday on the road to open the week's slate. After two scoreless periods, the Sabres opened the floodgates in the final frame. Tage Thompson scored twice in the period, and Buffalo would go on to score six goals in the final twenty minutes, while shutting out the Kings. Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson stopped 40 shots, while earning his first shutout in nearly four years.

On Thursday night, in a highly anticipated matchup, the Kings took on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. After trailing by two goals after the first forty minutes, Adrian Kempe scored two goals, both assisted by Kevin Fiala, in the third to tie the game. In overtime, both teams could not find the back of the net and settled for a shootout. The winning shootout goal was scored by Trevor Moore, which gave Los Angeles the win over Boston, who has the best record in all the NHL.

Facing off against the San Jose Sharks at home on Saturday, the Kings would once again win in the shootout 3-2, as Trevor Moore played hero once again. Moore's shootout goal would lead the Kings to victory for second straight night.

The Kings start a new week of games tonight, as they drop the puck against the Anaheim Ducks in LA. This will begin a week that consists of three total games.

Upcoming Games:

Tues. Dec. 20 - Anaheim (9-20-3) at LA (17-12-5)

Thurs. Dec. 22 - Calgary (14-12-6) at LA (17-12-5)

Sat. Dec. 23 - LA (17-12-5) at Arizona (10-15-5)

ONTARIO REIGN

15-7-0-1 | 4th in Pacific

The Ontario Reign only had one game on the slate this week, as they took on the Bakersfield Condors at home on Saturday night.

The teddy bears were unleashed in Ontario, as Andre Lee scored early in the third period, the first goal of the game for both sides. Goalie Cal Peterson stopped all 19 shots faced and received first star honors as he led the Reign to a 2-0 victory.

With the win on Saturday night, the Reign improved to 15-7-0-1 through 23 games, and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Ontario has won 8 out of its last 10 games. Ontario will play in two road games this week against the same club, as they head to Calgary to take on the Wranglers tonight.

Upcoming Games:

Tues. Dec. 20 - Ontario (15-7-0-1) at Calgary (16-7-1-0)

Wed. Dec. 21 - Ontario (15-7-0-1) at Calgary (16-7-1-0)

