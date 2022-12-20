Admirals Add Timofeyev and Hamilton to Active Roster

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced the signings of forward Stepan Timofeyev and defenseman Jake Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon.

Timofeyev, 27, joins the Admirals after playing in 18 games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. In those games this season, the Russian forward posted 14 points (6g, 8a) which was fifth on the team.

This will be Timofeyev's first contract in the ECHL. He played with the Knoxville Ice Bears from 2020 to 2022 and was coached by current Admirals head coach, Jeff Carr. In 56 games with the Ice Bears, the 5-9, 190-pound forward totaled 80 penalty minutes and 50 points (24g, 26a).

Hamilton, 27, joins the Admirals after playing in 33 games with the Adirondack Thunder last season. He began his professional career in 2018 with the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen. In two seasons with the Rivermen, the Illinois native was a +39 and totaled 119 penalty minutes. Hamilton played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA-III).

The Admirals conclude their seven-game homestand on Friday night as they host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Reading Royals. Bring all your stuffed animals and toss them onto the ice when the Admirals score their first goal of the game, which will be donated to local nonprofits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

