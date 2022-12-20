Idaho's Poirier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Remi Poirier of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 12-18.

Poirier went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in two appearances against Rapid City last week.

The 21-year-old turned aside 30 shots in a 4-1 win on Wednesday and made 36 saves in a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Poirier is 7-1-1 in nine appearances with the Steelheads and ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 2.20 goals-against average and is fifth with a .927 save percentage. He also has appeared in one American Hockey League game with Texas, where he stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.

Prior to turning pro, Poirier saw action in 125 career games with Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he was 62-46-11 with seven shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902.

Runner-Up: Sebastian Cossa, Toledo (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .929 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Zach Driscoll (Indy) and Lukas Parik (Utah).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.